Amaarae is Spotify’s EQUAL Africa artist for August

Spotify has named Ghanaian trailblazer Amaarae as the EQUAL Africa artist for August, spotlighting her as one of the continent’s artists who continues to push creative and cultural boundaries with every beat, lyric, and look.

Amaarae, born Ama Serwah Genfi, draws her musical inspiration from the cultures and genres she grew up with, having been raised between Ghana and the U.S.A. She has consistently pushed the boundaries of sound and identity, with her unique fusion of alternative, pop, R&B, and Afrobeats cementing her place as a singular voice in modern music.

Her musical journey took a turn in a computer lab in Ghana in 2009, where she taught herself to make beats on a cracked version of FL Studio. That moment sparked the fire for a career that would go on to produce game-changing projects like “The Angel You Don’t Know” and global hits such as “SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY”.

Amaarae for Spotify Equal Africa. Photo Credit: Spotify.

Amaarae’s inclusion on Spotify’s Global Impact List for the first half of the year, highlighting the most-exported Ghanaian songs, was no surprise. She has become a symbol of how African music is travelling further, faster, and louder than ever before.

With her latest album BLACK STAR she returns to her Ghanaian roots with bold energy, crafting what she calls a “rallying cry for youth culture around the world. This album is bringing the alternative community to the forefront, and being fearless about that.”

“I navigate the music world with balance, willpower, and strength. The challenges are real, don’t get me wrong, but I put my blinders on, lock into tunnel vision, and get to work. And when I come across another woman on the journey, especially a Black woman, I do my best to share knowledge, create opportunities, and lighten the load where I can,” says Amaarae.

As part of Spotify’s EQUAL programme, which amplifies women’s voices worldwide, Amaarae joins a growing list of African women shaping the future through sound and self-expression.

Amaarae for Spotify Equal Africa. Credit: Spotify.

“Amaarae embodies the spirit of boundary-pushing creativity that EQUAL stands for,” says Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa. “Her artistry is bold, distinct, and unapologetically authentic – qualities that continue to inspire a new generation of artists across the continent and beyond.”

We sat down with Amaarae to learn more about her and her music:

1. What is that one surprising thing your fans might not know about you?

Amaarae: I’m one step away from being legally blind! My vision is a -7 and I have astigmatism!!

2. When did you realise that making music was in your destiny, and what is your WHY for pursuing this craft?

Amaarae: When I moved back home to Ghana in 2009, I was learning how to make beats and record myself at the back of the computer lab. Someone had installed a cracked version of FL.

3. Which African songs or artists did you grow up listening to?

Amaarae: The list goes on and on. Daddy LUMBA (RIP), Terri Bonchaka, MzBel, Abrewa Nana, Obrafour’s legendary album Pae Mu Ka, Sarkodie, Kwadwo Antwi. I could go all day.

4. To someone who has never heard your music, how would you describe the sound, tone, and style?

Amaarae: Let’s encourage listeners to be curious and adventurous! If you’re reading this and you’ve never heard my music, I dare you to go listen! And tell me how YOU would describe my sound.

5. Any advice for someone dreading following their dreams?

Amaarae: The regret does more damage than the effort.