Daddy Lumba sees over 2,500% stream surge posthumous – Spotify

Data from Spotify shows streaming surge for Daddy Lumba with incredible jump.

Daddy Lumba. Photo Credit: Manuel Photography.
Ghana lost its most iconic highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, known to millions as Daddy Lumba when he passed away at age 60 on July 26, 2025. The public grief was profound, but his departure also catalyzed one of the most extraordinary streaming surges in Ghanaian music history. 

On the day of his passing, Lumba’s timeless ballad “Makra Mo”—a song long associated with memorials and spiritual reflection, experienced a 2,513% spike in streams on Spotify compared to the previous day. Its haunting meditation on mortality, fate, and farewells has kept it at the top of Ghana’s streaming charts ever since.

Other emotionally charged classics saw similar resurgences. “Adaka Teaa”, his duet with Ateaa Tina that questions the value of materialism in the face of death, registered a 1,412% increase in streams. Meanwhile, “Ankwanoma,” a stirring portrayal of loneliness and emotional endurance, soared with a 1,017% spike, reaffirming how deeply fans connected to Lumba’s most introspective works during a time of mourning.

These streaming figures reflect a nation-wide reckoning with grief, memory, and the power of music. In the immediate aftermath of his passing, listeners instinctively turned to Daddy Lumba’s catalogue to reflect, and seek comfort.

While the first day of streams gravitated toward his more solemn songs, the second day brought a shift, fans began celebrating the full spectrum of his artistry, including his signature romantic classics. “Ma To Odo Mu,” a lush, timeless love song that captures the overwhelming intensity of being hopelessly in love, surged by 907% in streams, topping the charts. Meanwhile, “Medo Wasem Bebree,” another fan-favourite known for its emotive storytelling, saw an 853% increase.

His classic “Yee Ye Aka Akwantuom” featuring Nana Acheampong, along with the iconic “Aben Wo Ha”, known for its sensual delivery and signature dance move, also made a strong return to the top of the charts among other notable songs.

Since his death, at least 20 of his songs have consistently ranked among the top streamed tracks on Spotify in Ghana on a daily basis.

Spotify has a playlist titled “This Is Daddy Lumba”, featuring all his essential hits from classic love songs to soul-stirring ballads. It’s the ultimate collection to celebrate and remember the legend.

Daddy Lumba’s career spanned over three decades, with more than 30 albums and an estimated 200 songs to his name. His art merged traditional Twi‑language highlife with modern musical elements, creating a sound that became deeply woven into Ghana’s cultural narrative

Though his voice has fallen silent, Daddy Lumba’s music continues to echo across homes, playlists, and hearts. His legacy now lives in the rhythm of daily life.

Amaarae is Spotify’s EQUAL Africa artist for August
DSCVRY: A Voice of Pentecostal Power – Cofi Boham
Watch! Patapaa releases new music video for ‘Nyonko Bone’
MOLIY scores first MTV VMA nomination in competitive Best Afrobeats Category
Daddy Lumba: Kumasi to host funeral; Accra hosts one-week celebration
You Might Also Like