MOLIY continues hot streak with new feature on “Greatest Bend Over” Remix

MOLIY joins Yung Bredda and Chloe on new global sensation “Greatest Bend Over (Take It Easy)” remix.

Ghana Music
MOLIY. Photo Credit: MOLIY/Instagram.
MOLIY. Photo Credit: MOLIY/Instagram.

Ghanaian singer MOLIY links up with Trinidadian soca star Yung Bredda for new remix of “Greatest Bend Over” (Take It Easy)” also featuring American star Chloe. According to Billboard, the track is scheduled for release on Friday (August 15).

The track, originally popular in Caribbean circles, gets a fresh spin with MOLIY’s smooth vocals and alté-Afrobeats flair. Billboard reports that her verse adds a melodic contrast to Chloe’s R&B edge and Yung Bredda’s soca bounce, creating a cross-continental sound.

MOLIY’s appearance signals another leap in her growing global footprint. She first broke out internationally with her contribution to Amaarae’s “Sad Girlz Luv Money”, which later earned a Kali Uchis remix and became a streaming hit. In 2024, she scored viral success with “Shake It to the Max” (Fly), which gained traction on TikTok and international charts.

With this new collaboration, Moliy steps into the soca scene, bridging West African and Caribbean sounds. The remix is already making rounds on social media, with clips shared by Chloe and fans highlighting the chemistry between the three artists.

For Moliy, it’s more than a guest appearance but a statement of versatility and a sign she’s ready to thrive in any sonic territory.

