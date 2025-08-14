Ad imageAd image
News

Central Music Awards 2025 opens nominations

Nominations open for Central Music Awards 2025! Submit your entry before 30 August and celebrate culture with 37 award categories.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Central Music Awards 2025
Central Music Awards 2025Photo Credit: Heritage Promotions

Heritage Promotions, organisers of the Central Music Awards, has officially opened nominations for its 2025 edition, themed “Feel The Culture”.

Poised to honour the best in music that showcases the region’s rich cultural diversity, this year’s event features 37 award categories.

Central Music Awards 2025 Categories

  1. Female Artiste of the Year
  2. New Artiste of the Year
  3. Emerging Artiste of the Year
  4. Gospel Song of the Year
  5. Gospel Artiste of the Year
  6. Best Rapper of the Year
  7. Best Collaboration of the Year
  8. Reggae Song of the Year
  9. Male Vocalist of the Year
  10. Female Vocalist of the Year
  11. Sound Engineer of the Year
  12. Best Producer of the Year
  13. Song of the Year
  14. Music Video of the Year
  15. Dancehall Song of the Year
  16. Ghana Popular Song
  17. Best Promoter – Presenter
  18. Best Promoter – DJ
  19. Best Promoter – Online
  20. Hiplife Song of the Year
  21. Highlife Song of the Year
  22. Hip Hop Song of the Year
  23. Afro Pop Song of the Year
  24. Best Group of the Year
  25. Best Management of the Year
  26. Best Pub/Night Club of the Year
  27. Best Masquerade Group of the Year
  28. Best Brand Band of the Year
  29. Live Band of the Year
  30. Best Dance Group of the Year
  31. Campus Artiste of the Year
  32. Fanbase of the Year
  33. Best Event of the Year
  34. International Act of the Year
  35. Album of the Year
  36. Songwriter of the Year
  37. Artiste of the Year

To be eligible for nomination, you must be a recognised artiste from the Central Region.

Your work must have been officially released between August 2024 and August 2025, and the submission must be an original, mastered version of your own material. Nominees must also be in good standing during the year under review.

Central Music Awards 2025
Central Music Awards 2025

Completed nomination forms can be submitted in person at TW Radio or brought to the Central Music Awards seminar on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

Alternatively, district representatives may collect and submit entries on behalf of artistes. The final deadline for all submissions is Saturday, August 30, 2025, at 11:59 PM.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Essi Music Dominates the Central Music Awards 2023 with Triple Triumph
Teephlow wins Best Rapper at Central Music Awards 2017
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Cover Artwork: Voice of the Crown EP - Shatta Wale Lyrics: Street Crown by Shatta Wale
Next Article New artiste Holyrina Holyrina: Pokuase’s new artiste making waves nationwide
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

TheWay
AfroFusion sensation TheWay drops captivating new song ‘Wild Thoughts’
Music
Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta
Praise goes retro in the new music video for ‘Sing’ by Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta
Music
Kimilist. Photo Credit: Kimislist.
Kimilist turns to star power on new single “Bad Boy”
Music
Haeven for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Haeven/Instagram.
DSCVRY: Haeven Finds Joy and Strength in Music
Discovery
Artboard of Actors who made music. Credit: Ghana Music.
List of Ghanaian Actors Who Have Made Music
Lists
- Advertisement -

Latest

Cover Artwork: Voice of the Crown EP - Shatta Wale
Lyrics: Street Crown by Shatta Wale
Music
Raevin
Raevin drops debut project; ‘Feelings Of Raevin EP’
Music
Kwaku Kwame
Kwaku Kwame is out with new worship tune ‘Afro Praise Medley’
Music
Asiama
Asiama reflects on growth and grace in new song ‘On My Way’
Music
Ria Boss
New music! ‘The Waiting Room’ by Ria Boss is out now
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Patapaa
Watch! Patapaa releases new music video for ‘Nyonko Bone’
Music
Efemor
Efemor drops catchy new dance song; ‘Jo’
Music
Donzy
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Music
Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music