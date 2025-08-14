Central Music Awards 2025 opens nominations

Heritage Promotions, organisers of the Central Music Awards, has officially opened nominations for its 2025 edition, themed “Feel The Culture”.

Poised to honour the best in music that showcases the region’s rich cultural diversity, this year’s event features 37 award categories.

Central Music Awards 2025 Categories

Female Artiste of the Year New Artiste of the Year Emerging Artiste of the Year Gospel Song of the Year Gospel Artiste of the Year Best Rapper of the Year Best Collaboration of the Year Reggae Song of the Year Male Vocalist of the Year Female Vocalist of the Year Sound Engineer of the Year Best Producer of the Year Song of the Year Music Video of the Year Dancehall Song of the Year Ghana Popular Song Best Promoter – Presenter Best Promoter – DJ Best Promoter – Online Hiplife Song of the Year Highlife Song of the Year Hip Hop Song of the Year Afro Pop Song of the Year Best Group of the Year Best Management of the Year Best Pub/Night Club of the Year Best Masquerade Group of the Year Best Brand Band of the Year Live Band of the Year Best Dance Group of the Year Campus Artiste of the Year Fanbase of the Year Best Event of the Year International Act of the Year Album of the Year Songwriter of the Year Artiste of the Year

To be eligible for nomination, you must be a recognised artiste from the Central Region.

Your work must have been officially released between August 2024 and August 2025, and the submission must be an original, mastered version of your own material. Nominees must also be in good standing during the year under review.

Central Music Awards 2025

Completed nomination forms can be submitted in person at TW Radio or brought to the Central Music Awards seminar on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

Alternatively, district representatives may collect and submit entries on behalf of artistes. The final deadline for all submissions is Saturday, August 30, 2025, at 11:59 PM.