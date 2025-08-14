Holyrina: Pokuase’s new artiste making waves nationwide

Holyrina, born Emmanuel Sogbey, is a rising musical talent quickly capturing attention across Ghana’s entertainment industry.

His ascent reflects an artist unafraid to defy expectations, experiment with sound, and craft powerful, thought-provoking music. This creative boldness has been credited with influencing evolving musical trends and increasing listener engagement.

Often compared to Black Sherif, Holyrina’s success is rooted in authenticity and innovation. Known as “The Problem Child” on the streets and a key voice in Pokuase’s Grako community, he brings a bold message: to reign, relate, and resonate.

Watch Kakalika by Holyrina

He debuted with “Kuborlor” in March 2023, but it was Asem that gained nationwide traction—going viral on TikTok, earning endorsements from top Ghanaian artists, and amassing streams on Audiomack and other platforms.

With over 18 tracks released, including Upfront, Gbedu, Killer Go Rise, and Spirit, Holyrina proved his range. His 2024 debut tape, Jama Jama, blends highlife, drill, and hip-hop as a tribute to his late mother.

Currently, he is promoting his latest single, Kakalika, which is gaining popularity on TikTok and streaming platforms.