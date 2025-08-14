Ad imageAd image
Holyrina: Pokuase’s new artiste making waves nationwide

Ghanaian artiste Holyrina gains national attention with viral tracks and a debut tape, JAMA JAMA, honouring his late mother.

Ghana Music
New artiste Holyrina
Photo Credit: Holyrina

Holyrina, born Emmanuel Sogbey, is a rising musical talent quickly capturing attention across Ghana’s entertainment industry.

His ascent reflects an artist unafraid to defy expectations, experiment with sound, and craft powerful, thought-provoking music. This creative boldness has been credited with influencing evolving musical trends and increasing listener engagement.

Often compared to Black Sherif, Holyrina’s success is rooted in authenticity and innovation. Known as “The Problem Child” on the streets and a key voice in Pokuase’s Grako community, he brings a bold message: to reign, relate, and resonate.

Watch Kakalika by Holyrina

He debuted with “Kuborlor” in March 2023, but it was Asem that gained nationwide traction—going viral on TikTok, earning endorsements from top Ghanaian artists, and amassing streams on Audiomack and other platforms.

With over 18 tracks released, including Upfront, Gbedu, Killer Go Rise, and Spirit, Holyrina proved his range. His 2024 debut tape, Jama Jama, blends highlife, drill, and hip-hop as a tribute to his late mother.

Currently, he is promoting his latest single, Kakalika, which is gaining popularity on TikTok and streaming platforms.

Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
