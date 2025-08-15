Savannah Sonics taps Wiz Child, Ntelabi and Gingsen for new song ‘Tas Tas’

‘Ghana’s unstoppable music collective Savannah Sonics returns with Tas Tas—a blazing summer anthem featuring standout emcees Wiz Child, Ntelabi, and Gingsen.

Known for consistently pushing the boundaries of Ghanaian Hip-Hop, Savannah Sonics strike gold once again with this electrifying release.

“Tas Tas” bursts with sun-soaked energy, infectious hooks, and fire verses layered over bold, hard-hitting production.

Wiz Child opens the track with melodic charm, before Ntelabi and Gingsen take it up a notch with razor-sharp lyricism and gritty flows. The synergy is undeniable.

Directed by Radikal Visuals, the accompanying music video elevates the single with captivating visuals that match the intensity of the track.

Whether you’re cruising, vibing, or turning up the heat, “Tas Tas” is your go-to banger for the season.