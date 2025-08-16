Ad imageAd image
Ghana Music Awards USA comes off today

The Ghana Music Awards USA 2025 in Atlantic City will celebrate global Ghanaian music talent with exciting performances and collaborations.

ACX1 Studios - Venue for this year's Ghana Music Awards USA. Photo Credit: Ghana Music
Music fans and industry folks are buzzing about Atlantic City, New Jersey, because the super exciting Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA USA) 2025 is coming up! This event has totally become a go-to for celebrating Ghanaian music talent on a global level, and it promises to be a night full of awesome performances, fabulous red carpet moments, and some much-deserved love for the artists who’ve been killing it this past year.

The GMA USA is known for being an awesome spot for both established Ghanaian artists and those killing it abroad. This year’s show at ACX1 Studios in Atlantic City, New Jersey, is gonna be just as exciting, featuring a bunch of different talents and celebrating all the cool stuff in Ghana’s music scene.

The top artists set to hit the stage are some real superstars – think Kofi Kinaata, Wutah Kobby, Jamin Beatz, Htsongz, and Jay Hover! The nominations dropped earlier this year, showcasing the biggest names in Ghanaian music. This year’s celebration is gonna be lit with one of Ghana’s best stand-up comedians, OB Amponsah, joining the fun!

Among the Ghana-based artists, the competition is on fire! In the “Artiste of the Year” category, you’ve got big names like King Promise, Stonebwoy, and Joe Mettle going head-to-head, along with some fresh talents like Kweku Smoke, King Paluta, and the awesome gospel group Team Eternity Ghana. With such an epic lineup, you can bet the performances are going to be mind-blowing. King Promise, with his smooth vocals and magnetic stage vibe, is sure to attract a crowd, while Stonebwoy’s high-energy showmanship is bound to light up the venue!

The awards really put the spotlight on Ghanaian artists living abroad. The “Best Diaspora Artist of the Year” category has some amazing talents like Benji, Danny Lampo, and Jay Baba, showing just how far Ghanaian music has spread around the globe. Plus, categories like “Best Diaspora Afrobeat Artist” and “Best Diaspora Gospel Artist” highlight the awesome music scenes that are thriving outside of Ghana.

The Ghana Music Awards USA isn’t just an awards show; it’s a big party celebrating our culture and a cool spot to meet new people. It’s all about Ghanaian artists hanging out with their fans and each other in the States, teaming up for fresh collaborations and making their mark worldwide. Social media is buzzing like crazy, with fans hyped to find out who’s gonna snag those shiny trophies later!

As the red carpet gets rolled out at 5pm and the stars start showing up, you can feel the excitement in the air! With everything from moving gospel tunes to the infectious beats of Afrobeats, the GMA USA 2025 is shaping up to be an epic event celebrating all the amazing talent taking Ghanaian music to another level.

