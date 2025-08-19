G-Migos rebrands as 4K & SYDER – Ushering in a new era

Rising Ghanaian drill and rap duo G-Migos have officially announced a bold rebrand, introducing themselves under a new name: 4K & SYDER.

The move marks a fresh creative direction for the artists, who are quickly becoming known for pushing the boundaries of Ghana’s evolving drill scene.

4K & SYDER Rebrand Announcement Video

In a statement shared with fans, the duo said: “We are thrilled to share that we are rebranding under a new name: 4K & SYDER. This change represents not just a new label, but a fresh chapter in our artistic journey. It embodies our evolving style and the deeper stories we wish to tell through our music.”

Previously gaining recognition with tracks like Press 2 and the widely praised Jigger (Remix) featuring Sarkodie, 4K & SYDER have built a reputation for raw lyricism and hard-hitting beats that resonate across Ghana and beyond.

Watch Press 2 by 4K & SYDER feat. O’Kenneth

The rebrand signals a new artistic phase with promises of more refined production, introspective themes, and ambitious projects.

As 4K & SYDER, the duo aims to connect more deeply with fans while expanding their sound internationally.