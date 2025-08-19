Ad imageAd image
News

G-Migos rebrands as 4K & SYDER – Ushering in a new era

G-Migos announces official name change to 4K & SYDER, embracing growth, deeper storytelling, and a refined musical direction.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Music duo 4K & SYDER
Music duo 4K & SYDERPhoto Credit: 4K & SYDER

Rising Ghanaian drill and rap duo G-Migos have officially announced a bold rebrand, introducing themselves under a new name: 4K & SYDER.

Contents
4K & SYDER Rebrand Announcement VideoWatch Press 2 by 4K & SYDER feat. O’Kenneth

The move marks a fresh creative direction for the artists, who are quickly becoming known for pushing the boundaries of Ghana’s evolving drill scene.

4K & SYDER Rebrand Announcement Video

In a statement shared with fans, the duo said: “We are thrilled to share that we are rebranding under a new name: 4K & SYDER. This change represents not just a new label, but a fresh chapter in our artistic journey. It embodies our evolving style and the deeper stories we wish to tell through our music.”

Previously gaining recognition with tracks like Press 2 and the widely praised Jigger (Remix) featuring Sarkodie, 4K & SYDER have built a reputation for raw lyricism and hard-hitting beats that resonate across Ghana and beyond.

Watch Press 2 by 4K & SYDER feat. O’Kenneth

The rebrand signals a new artistic phase with promises of more refined production, introspective themes, and ambitious projects.

As 4K & SYDER, the duo aims to connect more deeply with fans while expanding their sound internationally.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
G-Migos bring ‘Press 2’ to life in new music video
On Your Radar: Listen to these January & February Picks
New Energy! G-Migos drops Press 2 featuring O’Kenneth
Single: Press by G-Migos
Single: Overload by G-Migos
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Music Industry Expert, Ato Kilson. Photo Credit: Supplied. New E-book “From Overlooked to Unstoppable” offers a lifeline to talented indie artists struggling for recognition
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Afro-Rock Band AKRA. Photo Credit: AKRA.
Afro-Rock band, AKRA releases new single “Shege”
Music
MOLIY. Photo Credit: MOLIY/Instagram.
MOLIY continues hot streak with new feature on “Greatest Bend Over” Remix
News
Queen Drie. Photo Credit: Genevieve Ashorkor.
Queen Drie releases profound debut EP, “I Hope This Helps”
Music
Cover Artwork: Gymnastic - KiDi, Olivetheboy & KOJO BLAK
2025 Week 33: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Raevin
Raevin drops debut project; ‘Feelings Of Raevin EP’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Scott Evans & Rehmahz
Scott Evans & Rehmahz drop AfroGospel smash hit ‘Canopy’
Music
Kwaku DMC
Kwaku DMC talks about desire on new song ‘Fantasy’ with Kweku Smoke
Music
Maxzy
Maxzy channels his pain into power with ‘Angels in the Sky’
Music
Dr. Oduro. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Rediscovering Voices from the Golden Era with Dr. Oduro
Interviews
GMA-USA @6. Credit: Ghana Music Awards USA.
List of winners – Ghana Music Awards USA 2025
Lists
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Patapaa
Watch! Patapaa releases new music video for ‘Nyonko Bone’
Music
Efemor
Efemor drops catchy new dance song; ‘Jo’
Music
Donzy
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Music
Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music

You Might Also Like