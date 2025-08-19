It’s been one of the toughest things I’ve experienced – Gyakie on album’s tracklist

Gyakie has admitted that finalizing the track list for her debut album “After Midnight” was one of the toughest experiences of her career so far. The singer hints at her overflowing catalogue yet to be released.

Speaking exclusively to Anne-Marie of Ghana Music during her album listening party, the singer shared the emotional weight behind the process.

“It wasn’t easy selecting the final tracklist for the album. It was like one of the toughest things I have experienced aside from heartbreak,” she shared. “I had to make tough choices on what songs to include and which ones to drop. I have so many amazing songs, and I’m thankful for the team around me because the final product was teamwork. We settled on 17 songs.”

Gyakie. Photo Credit: Gyakie

Set for release on 29th August, “After Midnight” marks Gyakie’s first full-length project. The highly anticipated album is expected to feature heavyweight collaborations with Shatta Wale, Omar Sterling, Young Jonn, Headie One, and 6lack.

With the project’s rollout already sparking buzz, “After Midnight” is primed to be another significant moment in Gyakie’s career since her breakthrough.