M.O.G Beatz strikes out Shatta Wale’s albums from Apple Music

A long-simmering dispute between celebrated Ghanaian music producer M.O.G Beatz and the African Dancehall King Shatta Wale has reached a critical point, as M.O.G Beatz has successfully had two of Shatta Wale’s albums, “Reign” and “Wondaboy,” removed from Apple Music.

The drastic move is the latest development in a saga centered on allegations of intellectual property infringement and financial impropriety.

According to M.O.G Beatz, Shatta Wale has been claiming production credits for songs he did not produce, and has allegedly secured an advance payment from an international company, Waka Music, without properly compensating the producers involved.

Shatta Wale, why did you scam a company using my intellectual property? If this is defamation, then prove it pic.twitter.com/KUnfdjIRwY — Numba One 🥇 (@MOGBeatz) August 19, 2025

In a statement, M.O.G Beatz warned that the removal of these two albums is just the beginning and that further actions could be taken if the matter is not resolved. He has also demanded that Shatta Wale refund the company he is accused of misleading.

Statement from M.O.G Beatz

This current conflict echoes a similar incident from 2021, when M.O.G Beatz publicly accused Shatta Wale of failing to pay him for his work on 10 tracks featured on the “Reign” album, despite a prior agreement.

The ongoing dispute highlights the challenges faced by producers in the music industry regarding fair credit and compensation for their creative work.