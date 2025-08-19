Ad imageAd image
News

M.O.G Beatz strikes out Shatta Wale’s albums from Apple Music

M.O.G Beatz escalates feud with Shatta Wale over IP infringement.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
M.O.G Beatz. Photo Credit: M.O.G Beatz/Instagram.
M.O.G Beatz.Photo Credit: M.O.G Beatz/Instagram

A long-simmering dispute between celebrated Ghanaian music producer M.O.G Beatz and the African Dancehall King Shatta Wale has reached a critical point, as M.O.G Beatz has successfully had two of Shatta Wale’s albums, “Reign” and “Wondaboy,” removed from Apple Music.

The drastic move is the latest development in a saga centered on allegations of intellectual property infringement and financial impropriety.

According to M.O.G Beatz, Shatta Wale has been claiming production credits for songs he did not produce, and has allegedly secured an advance payment from an international company, Waka Music, without properly compensating the producers involved.

In a statement, M.O.G Beatz warned that the removal of these two albums is just the beginning and that further actions could be taken if the matter is not resolved. He has also demanded that Shatta Wale refund the company he is accused of misleading.

Statement from M.O.G Beatz

Statement from M.O.G Beatz.
Statement from M.O.G Beatz.

This current conflict echoes a similar incident from 2021, when M.O.G Beatz publicly accused Shatta Wale of failing to pay him for his work on 10 tracks featured on the “Reign” album, despite a prior agreement.

The ongoing dispute highlights the challenges faced by producers in the music industry regarding fair credit and compensation for their creative work.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Lyrics: Street Crown by Shatta Wale
‘Voice Of The Crown’: Shatta Wale releases new Dancehall EP
Shatta Wale drops music video for ‘God Is Here’
‘Who Am I’: Shatta Wale releases self-reflective new song
Perspective on Why TGMA 2019 Should be Forgotten
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article E.L blows the lid off social media with the announcement of “BAR 7” E.L celebrates Homowo with new single ‘Alaba’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Dr. Oduro. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Rediscovering Voices from the Golden Era with Dr. Oduro
Interviews
Cover Artwork: Gymnastic - KiDi, Olivetheboy & KOJO BLAK
2025 Week 33: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Savannah Sonics
Savannah Sonics taps Wiz Child, Ntelabi and Gingsen for new song ‘Tas Tas’
News
E.L blows the lid off social media with the announcement of “BAR 7”
E.L celebrates Homowo with new single ‘Alaba’
Music
MOLIY. Photo Credit: MOLIY/Instagram.
MOLIY continues hot streak with new feature on “Greatest Bend Over” Remix
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Queen Drie. Photo Credit: Genevieve Ashorkor.
Queen Drie releases profound debut EP, “I Hope This Helps”
Music
Scott Evans & Rehmahz
Scott Evans & Rehmahz drop AfroGospel smash hit ‘Canopy’
Music
Kwaku DMC
Kwaku DMC talks about desire on new song ‘Fantasy’ with Kweku Smoke
Music
Maxzy
Maxzy channels his pain into power with ‘Angels in the Sky’
Music
GMA-USA @6. Credit: Ghana Music Awards USA.
List of winners – Ghana Music Awards USA 2025
Lists
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Patapaa
Watch! Patapaa releases new music video for ‘Nyonko Bone’
Music
Efemor
Efemor drops catchy new dance song; ‘Jo’
Music
Donzy
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Music
Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music

You Might Also Like