New E-book “From Overlooked to Unstoppable” offers a lifeline to talented indie artists struggling for recognition

Ato Kilson offers a guide for indie artists navigating music and music business.

Ghana Music
Music Industry Expert, Ato Kilson. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Global music industry expert Ato Kilson, has released an e-book that helps music artists and industry executives to navigate, and succeed. “From Overlooked to Unstoppable” is a step-by-step guide for musicians who feel invisible in today’s saturated market, the book is a practical, emotionally resonant guide to building a music career from scratch, without waiting for a record label to knock.

These detailed strategies, actionable templates, and inspiring real-life examples of independent artists who have forged their own paths, the author delivers a proven blueprint for success.

Ato Kilson has spent the last decade in the music industry working as a sound engineer, artist manager, label manager, culture writer, pr and marketing expert, business development executive and researcher. He has worked with some of the biggest names in African music and global brands such as Nike, Puma, and Warner Music.

From Overlooked to Unstoppable. Credit: Ato Kilson.
Passionate about empowering creatives, Ato Kilson founded FOURTH AVENEW, a boutique creative agency helping artists and brands grow with purpose.

“From Overlooked to Unstoppable” covers the full independent artist journey from defining your unique sound and building an authentic brand, to planning releases, growing a loyal fanbase, monetizing early, and staying resilient through rejection. It includes real success stories of artists who:

  • Built a global audience on purpose-driven visuals and grassroots promotion.
  • Self-released music weekly, building a massive fanbase without a label.
  • Carved a distinct sonic and visual identity while staying fiercely independent.
  • Used authentic self-expression to create deep fan connections online.

“From Overlooked to Unstoppable”  is now available in e-book format on Amazon for $30. Follow the link to get a copy and be on your way to success! https://a.co/d/2GDHYxR

