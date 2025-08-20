Ad imageAd image
5 Ghanaian classics ranked in Billboard’s Best Afrobeats Songs of All Time

Billboard's "50 Best Afrobeats Songs" list spots Ghana's decade-long influence on global genre. Includes R2Bees, Sarkodie, Fuse ODG and more.

R2Bees among Billboard's Best Afrobeats of All . Photo Credit: R2Bees/Instagram
Ghana secured five positions in Billboard’s inaugural “50 Best Afrobeats Songs of All Time” ranking released this week, with all entries placing in the top 30 and demonstrating the West African nation’s significant contribution to the genre’s global expansion.

The comprehensive list, compiled by Billboard staff and contributors using criteria including stylistic representation, cultural impact, and commercial success, spans two decades of Afrobeats evolution.

Ghana’s representation ranges from R2Bees’ 2009 collaboration “Kiss Your Hand” at No. 13 to Amaarae and MOLIY’s 2020 hit “Sad Girlz Luv Money” at No. 29.

R2Bees lead the Ghanaian entries at No. 13 with “Kiss Your Hand” featuring Wande Coal. Released in 2009, the collaboration bridged Ghana and Nigeria’s pop scenes, helping to define the cross-border sound that Afrobeats is known for today.

Fuse ODG and Itz Tiffany follow closely at No. 18 with the classic “Azonto”, the anthem that propelled Ghana’s dance craze into a global phenomenon and even landed on the UK charts.

Sarkodie’s “Adonai” featuring Castro, ranked No. 19, blends heartfelt delivery with memorable verses in Twi. The track remains one of the most significant songs in Ghana’s music history and immortalizes Castro’s influence.

At No. 26, Mr Eazi’s breakout hit “Skin Tight” with Efya offered a softer, more romantic spin on Afrobeats, produced by Juls. It became the gateway to Mr Eazi’s international rise.

Closing the Ghanaian set at No. 29 is Amaarae’s “Sad Girlz Love Money” with Moliy. Its genre-bending sound and viral success on TikTok introduced a new wave of Ghanaian innovation in Afrobeats.

Nigeria’s 2Baba topped the list with “African Queen”, while global stars like Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido also dominated the rankings. Still, Ghana’s five entries underline the country’s crucial contribution to Afrobeats, from shaping early sounds to redefining its future.

Piesie Esther celebrates God’s Grace in new song ‘Nyame Ye’
New music! 233Boy YGA releases ‘Romance Scam’
They say be the change you want to see – Amaarae on Black Star
Rediscovering Voices from the Golden Era with Dr. Oduro
List of winners – Ghana Music Awards USA 2025
Leave a Comment
You Might Also Like