Ad imageAd image
News

EOCO detains Shatta Wale over Lamborghini case

EOCO detains Shatta Wale over alleged yellow Lamborghini tax fraud.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Shatta Wale. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Instagram.
Shatta Wale. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Instagram.

African Dancehall King, Shatta Wale has been detained by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) in connection with an investigation into tax obligations surrounding a yellow Lamborghini.

The vehicle, which was seized in August 2025, had earlier been tied by U.S. authorities to a fraud case involving Ghanaian suspect Nana Kwabena Amuah. EOCO has since opened inquiries into whether Shatta Wale met the necessary tax requirements when acquiring the luxury car.

According to a statement from his manager, Sammy Flex, the artist, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., presented himself voluntarily at EOCO offices on Tuesday with his lawyer, Cephas Biyuo.

“His legal team is fully engaged and actively working with the authorities to resolve this matter,” the statement read. “We urge the SM Family and all well-wishers to remain calm and avoid any speculation.”

Management stressed that discussions with investigators will continue on Wednesday and expressed confidence in the judicial process.

The case underscores growing collaboration between Ghanaian and international agencies in tracking financial crimes linked to luxury assets and high-profile figures.

Statement from Shatta Wale’s manager

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
M.O.G Beatz strikes out Shatta Wale’s albums from Apple Music
Lyrics: Street Crown by Shatta Wale
‘Voice Of The Crown’: Shatta Wale releases new Dancehall EP
Shatta Wale drops music video for ‘God Is Here’
‘Who Am I’: Shatta Wale releases self-reflective new song
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Jay Ghartey Jay Ghartey drops feel-good song ‘Party (Yegye Y’ani)’ feat. King Paluta
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Dr. Oduro. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Rediscovering Voices from the Golden Era with Dr. Oduro
Interviews
Bruno Kay
Listen! Bruno Kay releases energetic new single; ‘Day Dream’
Music
GMA-USA @6. Credit: Ghana Music Awards USA.
List of winners – Ghana Music Awards USA 2025
Lists
Savannah Sonics
Savannah Sonics taps Wiz Child, Ntelabi and Gingsen for new song ‘Tas Tas’
News
E.L blows the lid off social media with the announcement of “BAR 7”
E.L celebrates Homowo with new single ‘Alaba’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Jay Ghartey
Jay Ghartey drops feel-good song ‘Party (Yegye Y’ani)’ feat. King Paluta
Music
Piesie Esther
Piesie Esther celebrates God’s Grace in new song ‘Nyame Ye’
Music
Rapper 233boy YGA
New music! 233Boy YGA releases ‘Romance Scam’
Music
Queen Drie. Photo Credit: Genevieve Ashorkor.
Queen Drie releases profound debut EP, “I Hope This Helps”
Music
Scott Evans & Rehmahz
Scott Evans & Rehmahz drop AfroGospel smash hit ‘Canopy’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Patapaa
Watch! Patapaa releases new music video for ‘Nyonko Bone’
Music
Efemor
Efemor drops catchy new dance song; ‘Jo’
Music
Donzy
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Music
Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music

You Might Also Like