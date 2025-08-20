EOCO detains Shatta Wale over Lamborghini case

African Dancehall King, Shatta Wale has been detained by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) in connection with an investigation into tax obligations surrounding a yellow Lamborghini.

The vehicle, which was seized in August 2025, had earlier been tied by U.S. authorities to a fraud case involving Ghanaian suspect Nana Kwabena Amuah. EOCO has since opened inquiries into whether Shatta Wale met the necessary tax requirements when acquiring the luxury car.

According to a statement from his manager, Sammy Flex, the artist, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., presented himself voluntarily at EOCO offices on Tuesday with his lawyer, Cephas Biyuo.

“His legal team is fully engaged and actively working with the authorities to resolve this matter,” the statement read. “We urge the SM Family and all well-wishers to remain calm and avoid any speculation.”

Management stressed that discussions with investigators will continue on Wednesday and expressed confidence in the judicial process.

The case underscores growing collaboration between Ghanaian and international agencies in tracking financial crimes linked to luxury assets and high-profile figures.

Statement from Shatta Wale’s manager

The management of dancehall artist Shatta Wale (Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr.) is issuing this statement following his detention by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) today.



This follows an inquiry related to tax obligations on the purchase of a yellow Lamborghini… — Sammy Baah Flex (@sambahflex) August 20, 2025