Shatta Wale granted GH₵10m bail in EOCO Lamborghini case

Shatta Wale released on GH₵10 million bail after hours of interrogation by EOCO over Lamborghini fraud investigation.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Shatta Wale. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale.
Shatta Wale. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale.

Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale has been granted bail of GH₵10 million with two sureties after hours of interrogation by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO).

The case centers on a 2019 Lamborghini Urus seized in August after being flagged by the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice as proceeds of a $4 million fraud involving Ghanaian national Nana Kwabena Amuah.

According to EOCO, Shatta Wale has so far been unable to provide details on the source of the luxury car.

“Charles Nii Armah Mensah has been unable to identify the person from whom he purchased the said Lamborghini Urus vehicle except to say that he purchased it from the ‘Street’ and from someone possibly called ‘ZAK’ who may have contacted him on WhatsApp but whose identity he does not know and whose contact he has thrown away,” EOCO said in a statement.

The artist, who was detained Tuesday, appeared before EOCO investigators with his lawyer Cephas Biyuo. His management has urged fans to remain calm as the legal process unfolds, insisting that his team is cooperating fully with authorities.

Shatta Wale is expected to return to EOCO offices as investigations continue into the high-profile case, which has drawn international attention due to its ties with U.S. fraud enforcement.

Ghana Music
