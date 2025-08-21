Ad imageAd image
News

Shatta Wale to meet GH₵10m bail in EOCO Lamborghini case

Shatta Wale released on GH₵10 million bail after hours of interrogation by EOCO over Lamborghini fraud investigation.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Shatta Wale. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale.
Shatta Wale. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale.

Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale has been granted bail of GH₵10 million with two sureties after hours of interrogation by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO). However, his manager and team are trying to meet the bail conditions.

The case centers on a 2019 Lamborghini Urus seized in August after being flagged by the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice as proceeds of a $4 million fraud involving Ghanaian national Nana Kwabena Amuah.

According to EOCO, Shatta Wale has so far been unable to provide details on the source of the luxury car.

“Charles Nii Armah Mensah has been unable to identify the person from whom he purchased the said Lamborghini Urus vehicle except to say that he purchased it from the ‘Street’ and from someone possibly called ‘ZAK’ who may have contacted him on WhatsApp but whose identity he does not know and whose contact he has thrown away,” EOCO said in a statement.

The artist, who was detained Tuesday, appeared before EOCO investigators with his lawyer Cephas Biyuo. His management has urged fans to remain calm as the legal process unfolds, insisting that his team is cooperating fully with authorities.

Shatta Wale is expected to return to EOCO offices as investigations continue into the high-profile case, which has drawn international attention due to its ties with U.S. fraud enforcement.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
EOCO detains Shatta Wale over Lamborghini case
5 Ghanaian classics ranked in Billboard’s Best Afrobeats Songs of All Time
M.O.G Beatz strikes out Shatta Wale’s albums from Apple Music
It’s been one of the toughest things I’ve experienced – Gyakie on album’s tracklist
G-Migos rebrands as 4K & SYDER – Ushering in a new era
- Advertisement -
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Shatta Wale. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Instagram. EOCO detains Shatta Wale over Lamborghini case
Next Article Mandem Yopic ‘Adane Best’: Mandem Yopic details journey from struggle to glory in new song
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Cover Artwork: Gymnastic - KiDi, Olivetheboy & KOJO BLAK
2025 Week 33: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Baba Tundey
New music! Baba Tundey drops ‘Silence’
Music
Scott Evans & Rehmahz
Scott Evans & Rehmahz drop AfroGospel smash hit ‘Canopy’
Music
Libianca. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Libianca confronts mental struggles on new single “No Water”
Africa
Ko-Jo Cue. Photo Credit: Ko-Jo Cue/Instagram.
Check Out “On Your Radar” Picks for July
Lists
- Advertisement -

Latest

D-Black & Veana Negasi
D-Black unveils music video for ‘Supernova’ feat. Veana Negasi
Music
Mandem Yopic
‘Adane Best’: Mandem Yopic details journey from struggle to glory in new song
Music
Jay Ghartey
Jay Ghartey drops feel-good song ‘Party (Yegye Y’ani)’ feat. King Paluta
Music
Piesie Esther
Piesie Esther celebrates God’s Grace in new song ‘Nyame Ye’
Music
Rapper 233boy YGA
New music! 233Boy YGA releases ‘Romance Scam’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Patapaa
Watch! Patapaa releases new music video for ‘Nyonko Bone’
Music
Efemor
Efemor drops catchy new dance song; ‘Jo’
Music
Donzy
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Music
Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music

You Might Also Like