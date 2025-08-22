100-Day countdown begins for Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2025

The Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2025, powered by Smirnoff, is set to take place at the prestigious Palms Convention Center, Accra on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

The excitement has already been building with the annual Pub Fest tour, which kicked off in style and has already thrilled fans in three buzzing locations – Kona Lounge in Accra, Bamobi Lounge in Winneba and Signature Lounge in Tema.

Next stop on the calendar is Swagger Night – Takoradi, where the coastal city will not only draw music lovers and DJ admirers to the Pub Fest event, but also make history as the venue for the very maiden 2025 edition of the Ghana DJ Clinic at Atlantic Hotel.

Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2025 Countdown

Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2025

As the clock ticks down to the main event on November 29, exactly 100 days away from today August 20, anticipation continues to rise.

Over the past decade, the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards has cemented its place as the ultimate celebration of Ghana’s disc jockeys – the masters of sound who keep the heartbeat of our parties, concerts, and cultural gatherings alive.

Already, Highlife artiste Kwabena Kwabena and Dancehall heavyweight Samini have been confirmed as performers on the night, with both promising energetic stage presence and ecstatic experience for fans.

Henceforth, fans across the country can expect 100 days filled with activations, music experiences, and opportunities to connect with the stars behind the turntables.