Ad imageAd image
News

100-Day countdown begins for Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2025

Join the 100-day celebration leading to the Ghana DJ Awards 2025! Get updates on Pub Fest, artists, and key dates.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2025
Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2025Photo Credit: Merqury Republic

The Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2025, powered by Smirnoff, is set to take place at the prestigious Palms Convention Center, Accra on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

The excitement has already been building with the annual Pub Fest tour, which kicked off in style and has already thrilled fans in three buzzing locations – Kona Lounge in Accra, Bamobi Lounge in Winneba and Signature Lounge in Tema.

Next stop on the calendar is Swagger Night – Takoradi, where the coastal city will not only draw music lovers and DJ admirers to the Pub Fest event, but also make history as the venue for the very maiden 2025 edition of the Ghana DJ Clinic at Atlantic Hotel.

Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2025 Countdown

Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2025

As the clock ticks down to the main event on November 29, exactly 100 days away from today August 20, anticipation continues to rise.

Over the past decade, the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards has cemented its place as the ultimate celebration of Ghana’s disc jockeys – the masters of sound who keep the heartbeat of our parties, concerts, and cultural gatherings alive.

Already, Highlife artiste Kwabena Kwabena and Dancehall heavyweight Samini have been confirmed as performers on the night, with both promising energetic stage presence and ecstatic experience for fans.

Henceforth, fans across the country can expect 100 days filled with activations, music experiences, and opportunities to connect with the stars behind the turntables. 

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2025 has been launched!
Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2025 launches on 12 July
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Shatta Wale. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Instagram. 5 Shatta Wale Songs that Centre on Resilience Amid Controversy
Next Article MOGmusic MOGmusic releases spirit-lifting new single ‘Your Name Is Jesus’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Gyakie. Photo Credit: Gyakie/Instagram.
It’s been one of the toughest things I’ve experienced – Gyakie on album’s tracklist
News
D-Black & Veana Negasi
D-Black unveils music video for ‘Supernova’ feat. Veana Negasi
Music
Music Industry Expert, Ato Kilson. Photo Credit: Supplied.
New E-book “From Overlooked to Unstoppable” offers a lifeline to talented indie artists struggling for recognition
News
Onua by De K
‘Winner’: De K drops new song of triumph
Music
GMA-USA @6. Credit: Ghana Music Awards USA.
List of winners – Ghana Music Awards USA 2025
Lists
- Advertisement -

Latest

Shatta Wale. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Instagram.
5 Shatta Wale Songs that Centre on Resilience Amid Controversy
Lists
Ko-Jo Cue. Photo Credit: Ko-Jo Cue/Instagram.
Check Out “On Your Radar” Picks for July
Lists
Mandem Yopic
‘Adane Best’: Mandem Yopic details journey from struggle to glory in new song
Music
Jainy. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Jainy’s ‘The Real Jainy’ EP is out now,
Africa
Jay Ghartey
Jay Ghartey drops feel-good song ‘Party (Yegye Y’ani)’ feat. King Paluta
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Piesie Esther
Piesie Esther celebrates God’s Grace in new song ‘Nyame Ye’
Music
Patapaa
Watch! Patapaa releases new music video for ‘Nyonko Bone’
Music
Efemor
Efemor drops catchy new dance song; ‘Jo’
Music
Donzy
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Music
Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music