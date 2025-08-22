MOGmusic releases spirit-lifting new single ‘Your Name Is Jesus’

MOGmusic releases his powerful new single, “Your Name Is Jesus” featuring Naa Mercy Sinclear, a soul-stirring anthem that exalts the unmatched power and authority found in the name of Jesus.

With heartfelt lyrics and an atmosphere of deep worship, the song delivers a timely message of hope, healing, and victory for anyone navigating life’s challenges.

Blending spirit-filled melodies with impactful lyrics, “Your Name is Jesus” is more than a song—it’s a declaration of faith meant to uplift believers, touch the hearts of unbelievers, and connect gospel lovers across the globe.

MOGmusic and Naa Mercy Sinclear’s anointed voice leads listeners into a place of reverence, reflection, and revival.

Whether you’re seeking encouragement or simply looking to deepen your worship experience, this track offers a refreshing sound that stirs the soul.