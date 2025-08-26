Spotify introduces direct messaging with new in-app tool

Spotify has launched a new in-app messaging feature that allows users to directly share songs, podcasts, and audiobooks with friends. The tool, labeled “Messages,” is designed to create a more personal space for recommendations while complementing existing sharing options on other platforms.

With the rollout, users can send content to friends, react with emojis, and manage interactions through acceptance or rejection of message requests. Spotify has also included blocking options and safeguards to prevent harmful content from spreading on the platform.

Report says Messages will make it easier for listeners to discover music, podcasts, and audiobooks through trusted word-of-mouth rather than relying only on playlists or algorithm-driven suggestions.

According to Spotify, the feature aims to “drive hype” around content by turning the app itself into a hub for sharing. For users, this means they no longer need to switch to external apps to recommend songs or podcasts.

The messaging update is expected to roll out globally in phases, giving Spotify a fresh way to keep users engaged within its ecosystem.