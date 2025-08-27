Ad imageAd image
Gambo joins Moliy on Global Afrobeats Chart, with viral ‘Comma Tu-Tapel’

Gambo ranks #3 globally on Shazam with “Comma Tu-Tapel” and tops Nigeria’s chart.

Tough rapper Gambo
Ghanaian music sensation Bashir Annan, known professionally as Gambo, is making international waves with his latest hit, Comma Tu-Tapel.

The track, featuring fellow Ghanaian artist Edem, has earned Gambo a top spot on the Shazam Global Afrobeats Top 200 Chart, where he ranks an impressive #3.

Shazam Global Afrobeats Top 200 Chart

Shazam Global Afrobeats Top 200 Chart

On the same chart dated 26 August 2025, American-Ghanaian singer Moliy secured the number one position with Shake It to the Max (Fly) — highlighting a triumphant moment for Ghanaian talent on the global stage.

Comma Tu-Tapel also reached #1 on Shazam Nigeria’s Top 200, marking a significant milestone for Gambo and Ghanaian music.

Shazam Nigeria’s Top 200

Shazam Nigeria’s Top 200

The achievement follows Gambo’s recent U.S. tour with Afrobeats megastar Davido, where he became the first Ghanaian act to perform at the 17,505-capacity KIA Forum Arena in Los Angeles.

Gambo’s blend of rap, melody, and lyrical depth is elevating Ghanaian music worldwide. Reflecting on his success, he said, “Breaking into Nigeria’s number one spot shows music has no boundaries. I’m just getting started.”

