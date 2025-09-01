Patrick Chordson shines on Oki Sekum’s latest songs with expert production

While Oki Sekum’s dynamic vocals and striking visuals take centre stage, producer and lead keys player Patrick Chordson has been praised for his creative direction and musical excellence anchoring the project.

Music lovers are buzzing over Oki Sekum’s latest live double single release, Celebrate Jesus and No One, recorded at the 24 Experience concert.

Serving as both producer and main instrumentalist, Chordson brought a unique blend of technical precision and spiritual sensitivity.

Patrick Chordson

His masterful keys on No One add soulful depth to the mid-tempo worship groove, while his arrangements on Celebrate Jesus create an atmosphere of collective praise and joy.

Chordson’s production ensured the live energy was preserved with clarity and balance, a skill that continues to position him among Ghana’s most promising gospel producers.

His ability to merge live spontaneity with studio polish makes this release a standout.

Watch Celebrate Jesus by Oki Sekum

“For me, it’s not just about producing,” says Chordson. “It’s about creating a space where Christ’s message is felt as deeply as the music.”

As the release garners momentum, industry insiders believe Chordson’s contribution will not only elevate his reputation but also spotlight the often-unseen artistry that powers powerful gospel music experiences.