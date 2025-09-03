Ad imageAd image
“Adonai is the best remix I have done in my life” – Sarkodie

Sarkodie names "Adonai" (Remix) featuring Castro as his greatest remix yet.

Sarkodie. Photo Credit: Sarkodie.
Sarkodie.Photo Credit: Sarkodie.

Sarkodie has declared his 2014 collaboration with Castro, “Adonai” (Remix), as the best remix he has ever recorded. The award-winning rapper made the statement during a live Instagram interaction with fans.

“I don’t really like doing remixes because some songs are already good and I don’t like touching them. But Adonai is the best remix I have done in my life,” Sarkodie shared.

He explained that while the original version of Adonai” carried a faster tempo, he felt the emotions behind the record were better expressed when slowed down.

“The first one was very fast and it was good, but I didn’t think people felt what I was saying. When Streetbeatz played me that beat, I knew this was the right emotion. Then Castro came in, and we created the song you all know,” Sarkodie recounted.

Since its release, “Adonai” (Remix) has become one of the most defining records in Sarkodie’s career, resonating across Africa and beyond. The song not only highlighted his lyrical prowess but also showcased the unforgettable artistry of the late Castro.

Mary is my best project till date – Sarkodie
Enlighten Yourself on the Practice of Music Catalogue Sales 
Check Out "On Your Radar" Picks for July
5 Ghanaian classics ranked in Billboard's Best Afrobeats Songs of All Time
Sarkodie, King Promise, Stonebwoy and stars pay tribute to Daddy Lumba
