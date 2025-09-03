Sarkodie has declared his 2014 collaboration with Castro, “Adonai” (Remix), as the best remix he has ever recorded. The award-winning rapper made the statement during a live Instagram interaction with fans.

“I don’t really like doing remixes because some songs are already good and I don’t like touching them. But Adonai is the best remix I have done in my life,” Sarkodie shared.

He explained that while the original version of Adonai” carried a faster tempo, he felt the emotions behind the record were better expressed when slowed down.

“The first one was very fast and it was good, but I didn’t think people felt what I was saying. When Streetbeatz played me that beat, I knew this was the right emotion. Then Castro came in, and we created the song you all know,” Sarkodie recounted.

He also adds Mary is one of his best projects till date,the album turns 10 years this September 12. pic.twitter.com/Wrm9HuMZgg — Viral Picks (@theeviralpicks) September 1, 2025

Since its release, “Adonai” (Remix) has become one of the most defining records in Sarkodie’s career, resonating across Africa and beyond. The song not only highlighted his lyrical prowess but also showcased the unforgettable artistry of the late Castro.