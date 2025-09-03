Ghana Entertainment Awards USA returns for 7th Edition this September

The Ghana Entertainment Awards USA (GEA USA) is officially returning for its 7th edition on Saturday, 27 September 2025, at the elegant Avenue Event Space in South Hackensack, New Jersey.

The highly anticipated annual event, which celebrates excellence in Ghanaian and African entertainment, will commence promptly at 6:00 PM.

Since its inception, the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA has served as a major platform honouring the achievements of Ghanaian creatives both at home and in the diaspora.

The awards also recognise individuals and groups making significant contributions to the global growth of African entertainment and culture.

Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2025

Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2025

This year’s ceremony will pay special homage to Ghana’s rich highlife music heritage, featuring a full night of live band performances. The honorary theme aims to spotlight the legacy of live music and its influence on generations of African artists.

Nominees for this year’s awards were announced on 31 August, with voting now open until 20 September via the official website, www.ghentawards.com.

Tickets are also available through the website. Audiences are encouraged to follow @geawardsusa across social platforms for event updates, nominee spotlights, and more.

Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2025 promises a night of culture, celebration, and global Ghanaian excellence.