Joyful Way brings the “Shift Experience” outside

One of Ghana’s most celebrated music groups, or choirs, Joyful Way Incorporated, known for their years of ministering and spreading the word of God and salvation through their songs, recently released their latest project, “The Shift II.”

The project, which is a two-part series with the first EP, The Shift I (Camp Music), released in 2024, featured songs like No One, Higher Praise II, and a host of others. The second installment of the project, The Shift II (Total Surrender), was released last week, August 27th.

The project embodying its title sees the choir take a shift in their sound. They fuse pop, amapiano, funk, jazz, and drill, among other elements, in the production of the songs. Despite the fusion in sound, their theme, message, and lyrics stay true to their core and foundation of evangelizing about Jesus Christ, salvation, and drawing people to Christianity.

Ministrations at the Joyful Way Shift Experience. Photo Credit: Supplied.

To celebrate the release of the second project, the team held a release concert to commemorate the EP. Held at the Untamed Empire Spintex, the event brought lovers of gospel music, both old and young, together under the theme of shifting their lives through the ministrations. The event also had a podcast session, which discussed the theme of the project and other things regarding faith and the church.

The atmosphere was filled with praise, fellowship, and gratitude as attendants were led in singing by the choir, as well as other guest ministers like Kyei Mensah and Kofi Karikari, among a host of others. The choir took charge of the night as they performed/ministered songs from the project.

Patrons at the Joyful Way Shift Experience. Photo Credit: Supplied.

The Shit II is a call to all believers to surrender themselves to the Lord and allow him to take over their lives. As followers of Christ, the Bible entreats all of us to trust in God, for the thoughts he has for us are those of good. The project is a prayer and testament of the shift that God will do in the lives of his people.

The project is currently available on all streaming platforms for streaming.