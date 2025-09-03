Mary is my best project till date – Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has described his 2015 album “Mary” as his best project yet, nearly a decade after its release. Speaking during an Instagram live session with fans, he revealed the special inspiration behind the body of work, which will see its 10th anniversary on September 12 this year.

According to him, the album was created in honour of his late grandmother, who always encouraged him to explore live music. “My grandmother always wanted me to do live music and I couldn’t do it while she was alive. To honour her, I created a whole live album, which till date I think will be very difficult to beat,” Sarkodie said.

He further noted that many fans and critics often place “Mary” among his finest works, with standout tracks like “Always On My Mind” holding some of his most personal verses. “If people had to go back to the best albums that I have done, they’ll definitely pull “Mary” as the number one,” he added.

Sarkodie reveals that Adonai ft Castro is the best remix he has ever done in his life.

Sarkodie also hinted at the possibility of delivering a new live-inspired project in the future, though not a direct sequel to “Mary”. “I may not make “Mary 2” or do remixes, but I actually have a project that sounds like that. I don’t rush to complete it because I want it to be as organic as possible,” he told fans.

“Mary” was Sarkodie’s fourth studio album, released in September 2015. The 11-track live-recorded project featured acts like Akwaboah, Efya, Obrafour, and Chase, and remains a landmark release in his career.