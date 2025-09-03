Ad imageAd image
Mary is my best project till date – Sarkodie

Sarkodie describes his fourth album, "Mary" as his finest yet as it approaches its 10th anniversary on September 12.

Sarkodie. Photo Credit: Sarkodie/Instagram
Photo Credit: Sarkodie/Instagram.

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has described his 2015 album “Mary” as his best project yet, nearly a decade after its release. Speaking during an Instagram live session with fans, he revealed the special inspiration behind the body of work, which will see its 10th anniversary on September 12 this year.

According to him, the album was created in honour of his late grandmother, who always encouraged him to explore live music. “My grandmother always wanted me to do live music and I couldn’t do it while she was alive. To honour her, I created a whole live album, which till date I think will be very difficult to beat,” Sarkodie said.

He further noted that many fans and critics often place “Mary” among his finest works, with standout tracks like “Always On My Mind” holding some of his most personal verses. “If people had to go back to the best albums that I have done, they’ll definitely pull “Mary” as the number one,” he added.

Sarkodie also hinted at the possibility of delivering a new live-inspired project in the future, though not a direct sequel to “Mary”. “I may not make “Mary 2” or do remixes, but I actually have a project that sounds like that. I don’t rush to complete it because I want it to be as organic as possible,” he told fans.

“Mary” was Sarkodie’s fourth studio album, released in September 2015. The 11-track live-recorded project featured acts like Akwaboah, Efya, Obrafour, and Chase, and remains a landmark release in his career.

“Adonai is the best remix I have done in my life” – Sarkodie
Enlighten Yourself on the Practice of Music Catalogue Sales 
Check Out “On Your Radar” Picks for July
Sarkodie, King Promise, Stonebwoy and stars pay tribute to Daddy Lumba
Sarkodie hails Edem’s “The Volta Regime” as one of Ghana’s greatest albums
