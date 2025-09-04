Stonebwoy unveils official tracklist for “The Torcher” EP

Stonebwoy has officially revealed the tracklist for his upcoming EP, “The Torcher”. The nine-track project brings together his Afropop and reggae roots while introducing fresh collaborations with Ghana’s rising rap voices.

The EP features guest appearances from Beeztrap KOTM, Yaw Tog, Agbeshie, and Kenny Ice, signaling Stonebwoy’s intent to bridge his sound with the energy of the new generation. The project includes tracks like “Gidi Gidi”, “Send Dem A Prayer”, and the title track “Torcher”.

Another highlight is “Outside Lifestyle”, which ties back to a June 2024 Snapchat clip where Stonebwoy was seen singing along while driving, hinting at its lifestyle-driven theme.

“The Torcher” teases an artistic shift for Stonebwoy. Beyond its collaborations and sonic explorations, the EP appears to underscore themes of resilience and identity, offering a blend of cultural reflection and forward movement in his music journey.