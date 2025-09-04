Ad imageAd image
News

Stonebwoy unveils official tracklist for “The Torcher” EP

Stonebwoy shares the official nine tracklist for his forthcoming EP, "The Torcher".

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Stonebwoy. Photo Credit: Stonebwoy/Instagram.
Stonebwoy. Photo Credit: Stonebwoy/Instagram.

Stonebwoy has officially revealed the tracklist for his upcoming EP, “The Torcher”. The nine-track project brings together his Afropop and reggae roots while introducing fresh collaborations with Ghana’s rising rap voices.

The EP features guest appearances from Beeztrap KOTM, Yaw Tog, Agbeshie, and Kenny Ice, signaling Stonebwoy’s intent to bridge his sound with the energy of the new generation. The project includes tracks like “Gidi Gidi”, “Send Dem A Prayer”, and the title track “Torcher”.

Another highlight is “Outside Lifestyle”, which ties back to a June 2024 Snapchat clip where Stonebwoy was seen singing along while driving, hinting at its lifestyle-driven theme.

“The Torcher” teases an artistic shift for Stonebwoy. Beyond its collaborations and sonic explorations, the EP appears to underscore themes of resilience and identity, offering a blend of cultural reflection and forward movement in his music journey.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Stonebwoy drops sultry visuals for fan-favourite song ‘Lovely Weather’
Sarkodie, King Promise, Stonebwoy and stars pay tribute to Daddy Lumba
Perspective on Why TGMA 2019 Should be Forgotten
Fameye teams up with Stonebwoy for romance-filled ‘Now Or Never’
The “Torcher EP” features Ghanaian rappers – Stonebwoy teases
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Obaapa Christy Obaapa Christy premieres ‘No Weapon’ official music video
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Kyei Mensah. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Kyei Mensah Talks Diversity, Collaboration and His “Sound & Faith Concert”
Interviews
GrovvyT. Photo Credit: Supplied.
GrovvyT drops “Aura”, a raw cut from Ghana’s rap underground
Music
Amerado
Amerado proves his pen game in new ‘Against All Odds EP’
Music
Piesie Esther
Welcome To September 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
Lists
Patrick Chordson
Patrick Chordson shines on Oki Sekum’s latest songs with expert production
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Obaapa Christy
Obaapa Christy premieres ‘No Weapon’ official music video
Music
Akroma by Strongman
Strongman gets personal in new ‘Let Them Say’ featuring Akwaboah
Music
Susan Augustt
New music! ‘3Sixty EP’ by Susan Augustt is here
Music
Larruso
‘Lucky’ by Larruso celebrates finding true love
Music
Using CapCut Video Editing Software. Credit: Supplied.
How Musicians Can Create Stunning Social Media Clips Using CapCut Video Editing Software
Guest Blogger
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Horizon Records signs Efemor; set to release debut on 9th December
Efemor unveils sultry new song ‘High Grade’
Music
Onua by De K
‘Winner’: De K drops new song of triumph
Music
Piesie Esther
Piesie Esther celebrates God’s Grace in new song ‘Nyame Ye’
Music
Patapaa
Watch! Patapaa releases new music video for ‘Nyonko Bone’
Music
Efemor
Efemor drops catchy new dance song; ‘Jo’
Music

You Might Also Like