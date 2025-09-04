Victory in His Presence – Accra Edition delivers night of power and worship

The much-anticipated Victory in His Presence – Accra Edition took place on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at the ICGC Glorious Temple near Nungua Adogono Taxi Rank, and it was nothing short of a night of divine encounters, powerful ministrations, and an atmosphere charged with God’s presence.

The event, put together by VOV Family Entertainment, brought together some of the finest gospel ministers from Ghana and across the globe, creating a unique blend of music, worship, and revival that left attendees blessed and transformed.

The evening began with a spirit-filled opening act from ADOMcwesi, whose ministration set the tone for the night.

His powerful delivery ushered the congregation into a deep atmosphere of worship, preparing hearts for the subsequent ministrations.

Images from Victory in His Presence – Accra Edition

Many in attendance testified that his opening performance broke barriers and ignited an unquenchable hunger for God’s presence throughout the event.

Following this, a lineup of seasoned gospel artistes took turns blessing the gathering. Pascal Koomson, Min. Paolo, Kestin Mbogo (Kenya), Ps. Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye Jnr, Michael Stuckey (USA), Promise Effiong (Nigeria), Alexandrah, and Ruger Quarm all mounted the stage in their unique styles, delivering electrifying and spirit-led ministrations.

Each act left the audience captivated, with waves of worship and praise sweeping through the temple.

The international presence added a special touch to the evening, with Michael Stuckey from the USA, Promise Effiong from Nigeria, and Kestin Mbogo from Kenya bringing global expressions of gospel music to Accra.

Their performances not only unified cultures but also emphasized the global message of victory in Christ.

Local gospel giants, including Ps. Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye Jnr and Alexandrah, raised the bar with deeply anointed sessions that had the congregation on their feet, singing, praying, and worshiping fervently.

The event lived up to its theme, Victory in His Presence, as worshippers left the ICGC Glorious Temple renewed, uplifted, and with testimonies of divine encounters.

Organizers expressed gratitude to all the ministers and attendees, promising an even bigger and better edition in the future.