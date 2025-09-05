Ad imageAd image
Manye Fi hints at possible Gyakie feature

Manye Fi drops a teaser for "Far Gone" and fuels rumors of a Gyakie feature.

Ghana Music
Gyakie & Manye Fi
Photo Credit: Manye Fi

After weeks of keeping her fans on edge, rising star Manye Fi has finally dropped a snippet of her upcoming single Far Gone, but not without a wave of creative fan engagement leading up to it.

It all began when she challenged her supporters to guess the title of her new track. The buzz only grew when Manye Fi launched a cover art competition, where over $350 was split between the winner and the two runner-ups.

When she finally teased a clip of Far Gone, listeners instantly drew comparisons to the vibes of Teni and Gyakie, sparking conversations across social media.

Leaning into the chatter, Manye Fi directly asked fans: “Should I feature Gyakie on this song?

The question has fueled even more speculation, especially with Jackie dominating headlines following her new album release.

Could a collaboration between the two artists be on the horizon?

One thing’s certain: with Far Gone officially dropping on September 12th, the anticipation around Manye Fi’s next move is only building stronger.

Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more!
You Might Also Like