Be prepared to feel and see art – AratheJay on “Nimo Live”

Ghanaian music sensation AratheJay is gearing up to deliver an elevated experience for the next edition of his headline show “Nimo Live,” promising fans an immersive artistic journey that goes beyond traditional performance boundaries.

In an exclusive interview with GQ, the versatile artist expressed his gratitude to supporters of the inaugural Nimo Live show while teasing what’s to come. “Fans can expect to feel loved, appreciated and inspired,” AratheJay shared. “I want to say thank you to everyone who came to the first edition. Next edition will be bigger and better by God’s grace. Kaizen always. Be prepared to see and feel art.”

The artist’s emphasis on continuous improvement, referencing the Japanese philosophy of “Kaizen”, signals his commitment to pushing creativity with each performance. This hints at his vision for Nimo Live extends beyond conventional concerts, positioning the show as a multi-sensory artistic experience where audiences don’t just hear music, but truly “feel and see art.”

AratheJay. Photo Credit: AratheJay/Instagram.

Having already graced some of Ghana’s most prestigious stages including AfroFuture, Zaama Disco, and Manifestivies, AratheJay’s ambitions show no signs of slowing down. When asked about his dream performance venues, the artist’s response revealed his desire to break traditional music industry barriers.

“Whatever wild stage you could imagine. Just name it,” he told GQ. “I want to perform at places you would not expect to even hear our type of music.”

Meanwhile, anticipation continues to build among Ghanaian music lovers who are eagerly awaiting AratheJay’s much-anticipated album. The project, which has generated significant buzz is set to represent another milestone in the his rapidly ascending career.