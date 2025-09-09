I used ‘The Torcher’ EP to bring my brothers together – Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy has revealed the deeply personal inspiration driving his latest project, ‘The Torcher EP, in an exclusive interview following a private listening session.

The eight-track collection represents Stonebwoy’s most intentional work to date, designed to “uplift, inspire, and empower listeners to embrace their calling and shine their light.”

The artist describes how the project evolved organically after months of dedicated creativity, marking a departure from his previous releases through its profound depth and personal resonance.

Watch interview with Stonebwoy as he talks about ‘The Torcher’ EP

Collaboration features prominently throughout “The Torcher” EP, showcasing rising talents including Yaw Tog, Beeztrap KOTM, Keeny Ice, and Agbeshie.

“I used this EP to bring my brothers together,” Stonebwoy explained.

The featured artists represent diverse sounds spanning Ghana and Togo, reflecting Stonebwoy’s commitment to pan-African musical unity.

The diversity on my features is intentional and seeks to bring light to the amazing talents we have. Stonebwoy

This strategic approach underscores his mission to elevate Ghanaian and African music whilst maintaining authentic cultural roots.

“The Torcher” EP positions itself as Stonebwoy’s vehicle for connecting global audiences with genuine African soundscapes, cementing his role as a cultural ambassador through music.