Gyakie named Spotify’s EQUAL Africa Ambassador for September 2025

Ghanaian R&B and Afro-fusion sensation Gyakie has been unveiled as Spotify’s EQUAL Africa Ambassador for September 2025, marking her second time in the programme. The EQUAL Africa programme is dedicated to spotlighting and supporting women in music across the continent, and this month, the spotlight shines on the Kumasi-born songbird.

Gyakie first captured hearts worldwide with her breakout hit “Forever” and has since continued to leave her mark on the global music stage. Recently listed on Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 as one of the continent’s sharpest young leaders, she is also the daughter of legendary Highlife icon Nana Acheampong, giving her artistry deep musical roots. She recently released her much-anticipated debut album “After Midnight,” which has further solidified her place as one of Africa’s most exciting voices.

Her journey began in 2019 while studying International Business at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, proving her dedication to balancing education with her passion for music.

Gyakie for Spotify EQUAL Africa Ambassador. Credit: Supplied.

Since its launch, Spotify’s EQUAL Africa initiative has continued to champion women artists through global partnerships, activations, new content experiences, and both on- and off-platform support, all aimed at fostering equity in audio and celebrating women’s contributions to music.

“At Spotify, we are committed to amplifying the voices of women in music, and Gyakie’s return to the programme represents exactly why the EQUAL Africa programme exists. Her talent, artistry, and determination continue to inspire a new generation of listeners across the continent and beyond. We’re proud to spotlight her this month as she takes another big step in her journey with the release of her debut album,” says Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa

We sat down with Gyakie to learn more about her and her music:

What is that one surprising thing your fans might not know about you?

One surprising thing my fans might not know about me is that I actually co-produced some of the songs on my album. Beyond writing and singing, I was deeply involved in shaping the sound, building melodies, and fine-tuning the vibe. It was important to me that the music reflects not just my voice but also my creative vision. So when you listen to this album, you’re hearing more than just Gyakie the artist—you’re experiencing Gyakie the storyteller, the dreamer, and the producer too.

When did you realise that making music was in your destiny, and what is your WHY for pursuing this craft?

I realised that music making was in my destiny when I recorded my very first song, ‘Love is Pretty.’ The moment it dropped, everything changed for me. It wasn’t just about hearing my voice on a track—it was the connection I felt, the way people received it, and the fire it sparked inside me. I could suddenly see the mission and the vision so clearly. It wasn’t just a dream anymore; it was a calling. In that moment, I knew without a doubt that this path was meant for me, and from then on I decided to give my all to the music.

Which African songs or artists did you grow up listening to?

I grew up listening to my dad, Nana Acheampong, alongside icons like Nina Simone, Sade, Asa, Louis Armstrong, Lucky Dube, Etta James, Notorious B.I.G., Jill Scott, Peter Tosh, and Nana Ampadu. Their mix of highlife, soul, reggae, jazz, R&B, and hip-hop shaped my sound and the way I express myself through music today.

To someone who has never heard your music, how would you describe the sound, tone, and style?

I would say everything about me as Gyakie is built on versatility. My music carries different moods, styles, and emotions, so there’s always something fresh to connect with. If you love versatility, you’ll definitely love my sound and my art.

Any advice for someone dreading following their dreams?

Your fears are your hindrances, face them, be confident and don’t settle for less. And most importantly, stay consistent.

How do you navigate the music space as a woman artist, and how does your unique perspective shape your artistry?

By navigating the music space; I’ve had to stand up for myself as a woman in so many places because women are usually underestimated. I’m dedicated to being my true self; that’s what makes me unique, shapes my artistry, and allows listeners to connect with not just the music but with me on a personal level.

A quote from you about your experience navigating the male-dominated world of music and what being a part of the EQUAL programme means to you?

The male-dominated industry is one challenge that has shaped my strength and resilience. Being part of the EQUAL programme is an empowering step forward on the staircase I’ve been climbing, and I am super honoured.