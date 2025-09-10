Ad imageAd image
News

“Thisart.ist” officially launches at Vibrate Space as the world’s smartest music marketing tool

Founder Bryan The Mensah and co-founders Nana Gee, Micheal Adu and Okaiwav unveil world's smartest music marketing link, "thisart.ist".

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music - Writer
thisart.ist. Credit: Supplied.
thisart.ist.Credit: Supplied.

Accra’s Vibrate Space hosted the official launch of “thisart.ist Smart Link” on Saturday, September 6, bringing together artists, music executives, and industry players to experience what is being billed as the world’s smartest music marketing link.

The smart tool, founded by multi-hyphenate artist Bryan The Mensah and co-founders Okaiwav, a multi-talented music producer and songwriter, Nana Gee, a music executive and catalogue rights specialist and Michael Adu, a creative director and business analyst, is designed to streamline how artists, labels, music distributors, and managers promote, track, and amplify their reach.

Speaking at the event, Bryan The Mensah described the platform as a step toward empowering artists with smarter tools that reflect today’s fast-moving music industry.

Bryan the Mensah, Founder, thisart.ist. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Bryan the Mensah, Founder, thisart.ist. Photo Credit: Supplied.

“We realised artists were doing their best in terms of marketing their music and not seeing results. At first it looked like it was the artist not putting in enough work, but later, after working with a few artists to understand their marketing strategies, we realised they just needed better tools. So we built one,” Bryan The Mensah noted.

With just a single setup, “thisart.ist Smart Link” automatically updates with every new release, eliminating the repetitive work of creating smart links for each new release marketing. It goes beyond music sharing by covering touring, collaborations, and content promotion, all from one dashboard.

Patrons at launch of thisart.ist. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Patrons at launch of thisart.ist. Photo Credit: Supplied.

For labels and distributors, the platform offers centralized control, supporting over 250 artist profiles with bulk management tools, branded custom domains, and real-time updates across streaming platforms. According to the creators, its analytics suite integrates with Facebook, Google, and TikTok ads, providing instant data on audience demographics, geographic reach, and campaign performance.

The launch event highlighted how the platform serves as a “set-and-forget” solution, helping music professionals focus more on creativity and growth than backend maintenance. Attendees also got a live walkthrough of its collaborative features, which allow teams to work together seamlessly on promotion and tracking.

Nana Gee with Patrons at launch of thisart.ist. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Nana Gee with Patrons at launch of thisart.ist. Photo Credit: Supplied.

Speaking at the reception of the product so far, Nana Gee said, “The reception has been very good, to be honest. Everyone we talk to about the product is amazed since the product is unique and one of a kind. As a music executive, working on the distribution and publishing side of things, I know how valuable the product is to labels, distros and artists. It solves a major problem in their workflow. The number of people that attended the showcase is a testament that the reception has been very good.”

“Thisart.ist Smart Link” is now live and available to artists and professionals worldwide at http://thisartistlink.com

author avatar
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
See Full Bio
I used ‘The Torcher’ EP to bring my brothers together – Stonebwoy
Queen Drie on “I Hope This Helps”, Growth, and Making Music That Matters
Strongman gets personal in new ‘Let Them Say’ featuring Akwaboah
How Musicians Can Create Stunning Social Media Clips Using CapCut Video Editing Software
Welcome To September 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByJude Tackie, Ghana Music
Writer
Follow:
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
Previous Article Stonebwoy Watch: Stonebwoy drops music video for ‘Gidi Gidi (Fire)’
Next Article Gyakie for Spotify EQUAL Africa Ambassador. Credit: Supplied. Gyakie named Spotify’s EQUAL Africa Ambassador for September 2025
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Dr. Pushkin
Dr. Pushkin drops ‘No Miracles’ featuring Jon Connor & Ataman Nikita
Music
Sista Afia
New music! Sista Afia teams up with King Paluta for ‘Baabiaa’
Music
Cover Artwork: It is Finished - Kofi Kinaata
2025 Week 36: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Young Rob
Young Rob drops retro-inspired new single ‘Just Dance’
Music
Lalid & Medikal
Lalid features Medikal for viral hit ‘The Matter Remix’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Stonebwoy
Watch: Stonebwoy drops music video for ‘Gidi Gidi (Fire)’
Music
Akwaboah
Obinim by Akwaboah will touch anyone hiding their pain
Music
Stonebwoy
New music! The Torcher EP by Stonebwoy is here
Music
Ginius. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Ginius releases buzzing new remix, “Different”, with Insvne Auggie
Music
Clem Biney
Clem Biney blends faith, hustle, and storytelling on new ‘I Am That I Am’ EP
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Horizon Records signs Efemor; set to release debut on 9th December
Efemor unveils sultry new song ‘High Grade’
Music
Onua by De K
‘Winner’: De K drops new song of triumph
Music
Piesie Esther
Piesie Esther celebrates God’s Grace in new song ‘Nyame Ye’
Music
Patapaa
Watch! Patapaa releases new music video for ‘Nyonko Bone’
Music
Efemor
Efemor drops catchy new dance song; ‘Jo’
Music

You Might Also Like