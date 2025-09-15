Ad imageAd image
News

Amaarae becomes first Ghanaian solo artist on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Amaarae makes prime-time history with Jimmy Kimmel Live performance.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music - Writer
Amaarae at Jimmy Kimmel Live. Photo Credit: Amaarae/Instagram.
Amaarae at Jimmy Kimmel Live. Photo Credit: Amaarae/Instagram.

Amaarae has broken new ground for Ghanaian music with her debut performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The singer delivered a stunning rendition of “Fine Shyt”, one of her phenomenal records from her “Black Star” album, on one of America’s most-watched prime-time television stages.

Her appearance marks a historic moment as she becomes the first Ghanaian solo artist to grace the late-night show. For many, this is beyond a personal achievement for Amaarae. It marks a milestone that expands the global reach of Ghana’s music scene.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” has hosted some of the biggest names in music, and Amaarae’s inclusion signals her undeniable influence in international pop culture.

Amaarae at Jimmy Kimmel Live. Photo Credit: Amaarae/Instagram.
Amaarae at Jimmy Kimmel Live. Photo Credit: Amaarae/Instagram.

The performance from the Ghanaian further establishes her as a boundary-pushing artist carrying Ghanaian sounds onto global platforms.

author avatar
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
See Full Bio
5 Ghanaian classics ranked in Billboard’s Best Afrobeats Songs of All Time
They say be the change you want to see – Amaarae on Black Star
Amaarae is Spotify’s EQUAL Africa artist for August
New album! Amaarae is out with Black Star
Amaarae shares official tracklist for new album, “Black Star”
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByJude Tackie, Ghana Music
Writer
Follow:
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
Previous Article Cover Artwork: Iron Boy - Black Sherif 2025 Week 37: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Atia by Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku serenades lover in new song ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music
Efia Odo
‘Take Me Home’: Efia Odo releases new music
Music
Lalid & Medikal
Lalid features Medikal for viral hit ‘The Matter Remix’
Music
Akwaboah
Obinim by Akwaboah will touch anyone hiding their pain
Music
Eno Barony
New music! Eno Barony is out with ‘ Scars aand Sins’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Cover Artwork: Iron Boy - Black Sherif
2025 Week 37: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Bosom P-Yung
Watch! Bosom P-Yung releases music video for ‘Agyenkwa’
Music
Nasty C. Photo Credit: Supplied.
South Africa’s Hip-Hop powerhouse Nasty C releases empowering album ‘FREE’
Africa
Jay Erl
New music! Jay Erl sends clear message with ‘Here We Go’
Music
Sista Afia & King Paluta
Watch the official video for ‘Baabiaa’ by Sista Afia ft. King Paluta
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Using CapCut Video Editing Software. Credit: Supplied.
How Musicians Can Create Stunning Social Media Clips Using CapCut Video Editing Software
Guest Blogger
Horizon Records signs Efemor; set to release debut on 9th December
Efemor unveils sultry new song ‘High Grade’
Music
Onua by De K
‘Winner’: De K drops new song of triumph
Music
Piesie Esther
Piesie Esther celebrates God’s Grace in new song ‘Nyame Ye’
Music
Patapaa
Watch! Patapaa releases new music video for ‘Nyonko Bone’
Music

You Might Also Like