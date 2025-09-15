Amaarae becomes first Ghanaian solo artist on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Amaarae has broken new ground for Ghanaian music with her debut performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The singer delivered a stunning rendition of “Fine Shyt”, one of her phenomenal records from her “Black Star” album, on one of America’s most-watched prime-time television stages.

Her appearance marks a historic moment as she becomes the first Ghanaian solo artist to grace the late-night show. For many, this is beyond a personal achievement for Amaarae. It marks a milestone that expands the global reach of Ghana’s music scene.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” has hosted some of the biggest names in music, and Amaarae’s inclusion signals her undeniable influence in international pop culture.

Amaarae at Jimmy Kimmel Live. Photo Credit: Amaarae/Instagram.

The performance from the Ghanaian further establishes her as a boundary-pushing artist carrying Ghanaian sounds onto global platforms.