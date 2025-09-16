Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2025: Nominations now open

From 8 to 22 September 2025, DJs across Ghana and beyond are officially invited to submit their entries for the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2025.

Submissions can be made exclusively via the nominations portal at entry.ghanadjawards.org, where DJs can complete a simple form and upload their professional photos, mixtapes, and videos for consideration in their chosen categories.

This open call provides a fair and transparent platform for DJs of every genre and background to showcase their craft and stand a chance of being recognised on the nation’s biggest stage for DJ talent.

Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2025 – Call for nominations

At the same time, music lovers worldwide have the unique opportunity to be part of the process. Fans can visit the same portal to nominate their favourite DJs by completing a short form.

Whether you’re in Accra or abroad, your voice matters in highlighting the DJs who shape culture and uplift communities through music.

The Guinness Ghana DJ Awards continues to honour excellence, creativity, and dedication—ensuring both talent and fan voices are valued in this celebration of DJ culture.