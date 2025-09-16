Josh Blakk to perform at Reeperbahn Festival 2025

Ghanaian genre-blending artist and multi-instrumentalist Josh Blakk is set to perform at the Reeperbahn Festival on 19 September 2025, as part of the AFROSON1C X Showcase at Schmidtchen.

Known for his signature “HighSoul” sound—a vibrant fusion of Highlife and Soul—Josh Blakk will deliver an unforgettable performance at Europe’s premier club festival.

Celebrated for his emotive songwriting and magnetic stage presence, Josh Blakk has carved a unique space in Ghana’s music scene.

Following the success of his debut album O.N.E and its deluxe edition, which earned him three Telecel Ghana Music Awards nominations and an Apple Music “Up Next” spotlight, Josh is ready to captivate global audiences.

HighSoul artist Josh Blakk. Photo Credit: Josh Blakk

His Reeperbahn setlist will include tracks from O.N.E Deluxe and his latest release, CATCH-22, showcasing his soulful vocals, intricate guitar work, and immersive storytelling.

“Performing at Reeperbahn is a dream come true,” says Josh. “I’m excited to connect with Hamburg’s music lovers through songs that explore love, self-discovery, and the human journey.”

The 20th edition of Reeperbahn Festival (17–20 September) will feature over 240 acts. Josh’s performance highlights the festival’s dedication to genre-defying, international talent.