Ad imageAd image
News

Josh Blakk to perform at Reeperbahn Festival 2025

Josh Blakk joins Reeperbahn Festival 2025, blending Highlife and Soul in an electrifying live show.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
HighSoul artist Josh Blakk
HighSoul artist Josh BlakkPhoto Credit: Josh Blakk

Ghanaian genre-blending artist and multi-instrumentalist Josh Blakk is set to perform at the Reeperbahn Festival on 19 September 2025, as part of the AFROSON1C X Showcase at Schmidtchen.

Known for his signature “HighSoul” sound—a vibrant fusion of Highlife and Soul—Josh Blakk will deliver an unforgettable performance at Europe’s premier club festival.

Celebrated for his emotive songwriting and magnetic stage presence, Josh Blakk has carved a unique space in Ghana’s music scene.

Following the success of his debut album O.N.E and its deluxe edition, which earned him three Telecel Ghana Music Awards nominations and an Apple Music “Up Next” spotlight, Josh is ready to captivate global audiences.

HighSoul artist Josh Blakk
HighSoul artist Josh Blakk. Photo Credit: Josh Blakk

His Reeperbahn setlist will include tracks from O.N.E Deluxe and his latest release, CATCH-22, showcasing his soulful vocals, intricate guitar work, and immersive storytelling.

“Performing at Reeperbahn is a dream come true,” says Josh. “I’m excited to connect with Hamburg’s music lovers through songs that explore love, self-discovery, and the human journey.”

The 20th edition of Reeperbahn Festival (17–20 September) will feature over 240 acts. Josh’s performance highlights the festival’s dedication to genre-defying, international talent.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Album: O.N.E (Deluxe) by Josh Blakk
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Let's say good things about our music - Bisa Kdei fires back at promoters Bisa Kdei releases ‘Regina’ ahead of upcoming album
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Jay Erl
New music! Jay Erl sends clear message with ‘Here We Go’
Music
Sista Afia & King Paluta
Watch the official video for ‘Baabiaa’ by Sista Afia ft. King Paluta
Music
Akwaboah
Obinim by Akwaboah will touch anyone hiding their pain
Music
Stonebwoy
Watch: Stonebwoy drops music video for ‘Gidi Gidi (Fire)’
Music
Lalid & Medikal
Lalid features Medikal for viral hit ‘The Matter Remix’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Let's say good things about our music - Bisa Kdei fires back at promoters
Bisa Kdei releases ‘Regina’ ahead of upcoming album
Music
Cover Artwork: Iron Boy - Black Sherif
2025 Week 37: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Bosom P-Yung
Watch! Bosom P-Yung releases music video for ‘Agyenkwa’
Music
Nasty C. Photo Credit: Supplied.
South Africa’s Hip-Hop powerhouse Nasty C releases empowering album ‘FREE’
Africa
Lyrical Joe
Lyrical Joe unveils music video for ‘Take Me Home’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Atia by Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku serenades lover in new song ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music
Using CapCut Video Editing Software. Credit: Supplied.
How Musicians Can Create Stunning Social Media Clips Using CapCut Video Editing Software
Guest Blogger
Horizon Records signs Efemor; set to release debut on 9th December
Efemor unveils sultry new song ‘High Grade’
Music
Onua by De K
‘Winner’: De K drops new song of triumph
Music
Piesie Esther
Piesie Esther celebrates God’s Grace in new song ‘Nyame Ye’
Music