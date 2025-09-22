KooKusi announces new project “This Ability” inspired by “Clock”

Since introducing himself with “5foot3” in 2022, KooKusi has crafted projects that give voice to hidden psychological struggles, from inferiority complex to fear and addiction. Each release has built on the idea of confronting what he calls “5foot3s”; the personal challenges and shortcomings that quietly shape people’s lives.

Titled “This Ability”, the new project slated for Friday, September 26 is inspired by the life of Emmanuel “Clock” Ekow Amoako, a Ghanaian basketball player, coach, entrepreneur, and creative worth celebrating who has lived with anisomelia, a limb length discrepancy.

For KooKusi, this project is as much personal as it is cultural. It honours a national figure while continuing his artistic commitment to scientific communication, addressing mental health in the most relatable stories.

“This Ability” as told by KooKusi. Credit: Supplied.

The project features a host of creatives, including Felix Adusei, Michael Adjaloo and the Great Family choir on the choral record and Li Diaw on a fiery spoken-word tribute, as well as Notse and Kiki Celine on the hip-hop closer.

“This Ability” also comprises Clock’s Full Circl interview with Reginald Amaah, sharing his authentic story with Rdeebeatz, Christoven, and Epidemix on the production.

“This Ability” transforms disability into a narrative of power, proving that greatness can emerge from the very places society misjudges as weakness. To drive the message home even stronger, Kookusi collaborated and co-directed with film-makers Baffour Kyem, Victor Morgan, Dilys MaxVoy, and her Take it to the Max crew to make visuals for each record so that the project is released as one big docuseries.