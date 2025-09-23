Ad imageAd image
Kyei Mensah Elevates Gospel with Spirit and Style at Sound & Faith Concert, 2025

For an artist who has made his career on being different, the Sound & Faith Concert proved that difference isn't just with Kyei Mensah's brand but his ministry.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music - Writer
Kyei Mensah - Sound & Faith Concert, 2025. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Kyei Mensah - Sound & Faith Concert, 2025. Photo Credit: Supplied.

On Saturday, September 13, the Tang Palace Hotel transformed into a sanctuary of sound as Kyei Mensah staged this year’s Sound & Faith Concert. The evening was defined by a single, unbroken solo performance that carried the audience through waves of worship, heartfelt tributes, and joyous celebration.

This year, Kyei Mensah chose a solo performance, as he had mentioned in our previous interview. His choice was a bold decision that set the tone for the night. Without the distraction of guest acts, the audience was drawn completely into his world. From the moment he mounted the stage, it was a splendid sight, his voice steady and soulful, layered over rich live instrumentation that carried impressive R&B undertones. Popular local gospel songs were reimagined with fresh harmonies and groove, reminding the audience that gospel can be familiar yet inventive.

The setlist moved between spirited renditions and deeply personal offerings, creating what many in the crowd described as an “angelic evening.”

The evening wasn’t only about music, but it also provided a space for reflection. In between performances, Kyei Mensah addressed the audience and, more directly, his fellow gospel artists. “What we’re doing here is a movement,” he said, pausing for effect. “Gospel music isn’t just one sound—we need variety in the space.” It was both an admonition and a call to action. He urged contemporary gospel acts to move beyond repetition and push creative boundaries to make the genre more diverse.

A moving highlight came when he paid tribute to the late Kofi Nuel. Performing songs they had co-written, Kyei Mensah eulogised his friend and collaborator, reflecting on how Nuel inspired him to see the value in being different. He described Nuel as someone who made him understand the beauty of difference and uniqueness in music and ministry. The moment resonated deeply, drawing the audience into a space of reverence and remembrance.

Photos from Sound & Faith Concert, 2025

Sound & Faith Concert, 2025. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Sound & Faith Concert, 2025. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Sound & Faith Concert, 2025. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Sound & Faith Concert, 2025. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Sound & Faith Concert, 2025. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Sound & Faith Concert, 2025. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Sound & Faith Concert, 2025. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Sound & Faith Concert, 2025. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Sound & Faith Concert, 2025. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Sound & Faith Concert, 2025. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Sound & Faith Concert, 2025. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Sound & Faith Concert, 2025. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Sound & Faith Concert, 2025. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Sound & Faith Concert, 2025. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Kyei Mensah - Sound & Faith Concert, 2025. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Kyei Mensah – Sound & Faith Concert, 2025. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Sound & Faith Concert, 2025. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Sound & Faith Concert, 2025. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Sound & Faith Concert, 2025. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Sound & Faith Concert, 2025. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Sound & Faith Concert, 2025. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Sound & Faith Concert, 2025. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Kyei Mensah - Sound & Faith Concert, 2025. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Kyei Mensah – Sound & Faith Concert, 2025. Photo Credit: Supplied.

The concert also doubled as a reunion of sorts, with shoutouts to fellow artists and collaborators in attendance, many of whom had contributed to songwriting, composition, or performance. Their presence heightened the communal nature of the night, reminding patrons that gospel thrives on shared gifts.

The climax was nothing short of memorable. Kyei Mensah surprised the audience by turning the stage into a recording studio, capturing live sessions of unreleased songs he described as “Encounters.” The moment reflected his creative daring and gave fans the privilege of being part of a raw, unfiltered recording process.

The night closed on an ecstatic note with his signature “Sunday School Vibes.” Patrons rose to their feet, clapping, dancing, and singing along, as the room filled with a contagious aura of joy, an almost angelic energy that lingered even after the lights dimmed.

Kyei Mensah’s Sound & Faith Concert 2025 was a showcase of talent and a spirited statement on the future of gospel music in Ghana, dynamic, diverse, and deeply moving.

You Might Also Like