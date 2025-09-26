Ad imageAd image
DJ Ashmen set to host ‘Bless The Mic’ at Rapperholic: The Homecoming

DJ Ashmen brings ‘Bless The Mic’ to Sarkodie's Rapperholic: The Homecoming in Kumasi—where fans can freestyle live on stage.

DJ Ashmen. Photo Credit: Rapperholic: The Homecoming

Kumasi is preparing to host Sarkodie’s highly anticipated Rapperholic: The Homecoming and this year, it comes with a special twist: DJ Ashmen’s “Bless The Mic.

On 27 September 2025, the flagship concert will take over the iconic Baba Yara Sports Stadium, marking Rapperholic’s long-awaited debut in the Garden City.

Set to unfold in the cultural heartbeat of Ghana, Bless The Mic will give fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to step into the spotlight.

Curated by celebrated DJ and media personality DJ Ashmen, the segment lets attendees transform into performers dropping verses over live beats and owning the stage in real time.

DJ Ashmen for Rapperholic: The Homecoming

More than just a concert, Rapperholic: The Homecoming is a celebration of Ghanaian hip-hop at its roots. And with Bless The Mic, the energy promises to be raw, real, and unforgettable.

If you’ve ever dreamed of spitting bars at Rapperholic this is your moment. The mic will be waiting. Will you bless it?

Joining Sarkodie on stage are a powerhouse lineup of artists including Shatta Wale, Efya Nocturnal, Gyakie, Medikal, Lasmid, Kofi Kinaata, Kweku Smoke, Kweku Flick, and Jay Bhad.

