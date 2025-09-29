Gyakie to headline CroxItOut Concert 2025 for Breast Cancer awareness

MX24, in partnership with Alliance Française, proudly announces Gyakie as the headline act for CroxItOut Concert 2025 — Ghana’s leading breast cancer awareness and advocacy music event.

The announcement was made live on YFM 107.9 by hosts Yaa Bitha, Keely-Jade, and Lali X Lola, who will also emcee the highly anticipated concert.

CroxItOut Concert 2025

Set for Friday, October 24, 2025, at Alliance Française, Accra, this year’s theme, “Beats for the Brave – Turning Up the Volume on Breast Cancer Awareness”, highlights the fusion of powerful music and life-saving advocacy.

Gyakie, following the release of her critically acclaimed album “After Midnight”, brings her soul-stirring vocals and electrifying energy to headline a night of hope, healing, and empowerment.

Event highlights include:

Live performances by top female artists & DJs

Free breast cancer screenings

The Pink Fair: a marketplace for women-led brands

Survivor stories and health advocacy sessions

As part of MX24’s annual CroxItOut campaign, the concert serves as a platform to educate, empower, and engage the public on breast cancer awareness through entertainment and action.