Malaika Brings to Life “The 27 Experience”

Malaika demonstrated why concerts go beyond just music with "The 27 Live Experience".

Malaika at The 27 Live Experience. Photo Credit: Malaika/Instagram.
Malaika at The 27 Live Experience. Photo Credit: Malaika/Instagram.

When it is said that concerts are meant to be an experience and a memory, “The 27 Live Experience” by Malaika is the type of concert they talk about.

After nearly two years of the release of her debut project, “27”, Ghanaian multifaceted creative Malaika held her “27 “Live Concert” at the Alliance Française Accra on Saturday, 27th September.

A culmination of all her creative sides where music meets art, the Malaika concert was a full-on experience that everyone needs to live through. From the exhibition room, which had some of Malaika’s photo works, to the amazing merch, food, drinks and warm atmosphere at the venue, there was a general feeling of warmth and excitement in the air even before the concert itself began.

Before mounting the stage to perform, the singer held a quick Q&A where she gave patrons an insight into her life, career, creative process and the making of “27” leading up to the concert. With 2 performance sets, Malaika and a blindfolded music listening session, the concert was not just intimate and unique but was a display of Malaika’s rich artistry.

For those who could not make it, you can catch glimpses of the experience through these photos, but it will be much better to be present at the next Malaika concert to make memories of your own.

Photos of “The 27 Live Experience” by Malaika

Malaika at The 27 Live Experience. Photo Credit: Malaika/Instagram.
Malaika at The 27 Live Experience. Photo Credit: Malaika/Instagram.
Malaika at The 27 Live Experience. Photo Credit: Malaika/Instagram.
Malaika at The 27 Live Experience. Photo Credit: Malaika/Instagram.
Malaika at The 27 Live Experience. Photo Credit: Malaika/Instagram.
Malaika at The 27 Live Experience. Photo Credit: Malaika/Instagram.
Malaika at The 27 Live Experience. Photo Credit: Malaika/Instagram.
Malaika at The 27 Live Experience. Photo Credit: Malaika/Instagram.
Malaika at The 27 Live Experience. Photo Credit: Malaika/Instagram.
Malaika at The 27 Live Experience. Photo Credit: Malaika/Instagram.
Malaika at The 27 Live Experience. Photo Credit: Malaika/Instagram.
Malaika at The 27 Live Experience. Photo Credit: Malaika/Instagram.
Nana Kojo Mula, Ghana Music
Nana Kojo Mula is a creative consumer, pop culture and music writer who is committed to documenting Ghanaian and African music and pop culture stories.
