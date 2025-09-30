Tidal Rave Festival 2025 returns with bold new energy and a cultural edge

Tidal Rave Festival is set to return with its 2025 edition, a bold new edge, on November 14th and 15th at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

Now in its 13th year, Africa’s biggest beach festival is being reimagined, with a focus on delivering unexpected experiences and rewriting rave culture.

The festival will be a two-day celebration, starting with an invite-only pre-party on Friday. On Saturday, a full day of music, culture, fashion, and food will kick off with a vibrant road carnival.

This year’s vision is being steered by the Culture Currents, a team of Ghana’s most exciting voices, who are promising an experience that goes beyond just music.

Key partners like Absa Bank, Johnnie Walker, Red Bull, and MobileMoney Limited are driving new experiences, while a new two-year partnership with the Black Star Experience will infuse the festival with Ghanaian tourism and culture.

Highlights from Tidal Rave Festival 225 launch

“Over the years, Tidal Rave has been known for delivering the ultimate rave experience. But this year, for the first time ever, the spotlight shifts to the Culture Currents, a carefully selected team of top industry specialists,” Awo Ampadu Somuah, Event Director of Tidal Rave Festival, said at the launch event.

“The Culture Currents made up of some of Ghana’s most exciting voices: Lisa Quama, Ato Sekyi, Rev Erskine, Samuella Graham, Ellen Osabutey, Makafui Awuku, Kojo Junior, and Joewackle,” she added.

Tasked with shaping the festival from the inside out, they bring diverse perspectives to reimagine what raving looks and feels like in 2025.

From fashion and food to culture, dance, storytelling, and sustainability, these creative minds are promising ravers a once-in-a-lifetime wild experience that goes beyond music, a thrilling celebration of energy, culture, and community.

With fresh energy and fearless perspectives, the Culture Currents are ready to spark a wave that will ripple far beyond the coastline.

Co-Creating With Brands

The brand partners are also upping their experiences for the festival. This year, Absa Bank is giving Ravers an opportunity to enjoy the rave on their own terms with super exciting discounts.

The Red Alert tickets give Ravers a unique festival experience. “At Absa Bank, we are all about empowering our customers to bring their possibilities to life,” said Charles Addo, Director of Retail Banking at Absa Bank.

“Tidal Rave is a vibrant expression of youth culture and ambition, and we are proud to give Ravers the opportunity to enjoy this experience on their own terms. Through our exciting discounts and unique ticket offerings, we are making it easier for everyone to be a part of this cultural movement,” he said.

Last year, Johnnie Walker gave ravers something unforgettable with the Flavour Code Experience, a specially curated zone that immersed attendees in a sophisticated environment, complete with premium seating, stylish décor, and interactive showcases of the brand’s diverse flavours.

“It wasn’t just about whisky; it was about living bold, premium moments that perfectly matched the energy of the festival.” Nana Yaa Amoah-Owusu, Marketing Manager, Spirits and RTDs at Guinness Ghana, said.

The Black Star Experience Partnership

Tidal Rave Festival also signed a two-year partnership with the Black Star Experience, an initiative to promote Ghanaian tourism and the creative arts industry.

Speaking on the essence of the partnership, Rex Owusu Marfo, Presidential Staffer and Coordinator of the BSE, said, “This collaboration is justified because it is a direct investment in our future. It is an answer to the question: “How do we ensure our culture not only survives but thrives for generations to come?”.

“The answer is by meeting the next generation where they are, at events they love like Tidal Rave, and offering them the keys to a deeper understanding,” he added. “We are not forcing them to come to our museum; we are bringing the museum to their festival. We are creating living, breathing, pulsing cultural moments,” he explained.

For her part, Beryl Agyekum Ayaaba, the CEO of EchoHouse, curators of Tidal Rave Festival, said, “We are thrilled to partner with The Black Star Experience Secretariat under the Office of the President, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama.

Tidal Rave Festival has always been more than just an event; it is a platform to empower and showcase the incredible talent within Ghana’s creative arts.

This collaboration with the BSE is a powerful affirmation of our mission and will help us take this initiative to an international level, driving both cultural and economic value for our country.”