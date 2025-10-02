Ad imageAd image
Rocky Dawuni officially receives diplomatic passport

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Rocky Dawuni receives his diplomatic passport from Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa, Foreign Minister.
Rocky Dawuni receives his diplomatic passport from Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa, Foreign Minister.

Ghanaian music legend and four-time Grammy nominee, Rocky Dawuni, has officially received a diplomatic passport from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration. The recognition places him among a select group of five distinguished creatives honoured for their global contributions to Ghana’s image.

The presentation was made by Honourable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister for Foreign Affairs, who described the initiative as a step toward empowering leading voices in the creative industry to continue projecting Ghana positively on the world stage.

Alongside Dawuni, the honorees included YouTuber Wodemaya, media personality Anita Erskine, talent manager and founder of GUBA Awards Lady Dentaa, and visual artist Ibrahim Mahama.

Rocky Dawuni with four other creatives presented with their diplomatic passport by Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa, Foreign Minister.

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Honourable Abla Dzifa Gomashie, commended the honorees for their consistency and impact, noting that their efforts have elevated Ghana’s cultural presence globally.

Rocky Dawuni has long served as a cultural ambassador, using music and advocacy to spotlight Ghana and Africa. His career has earned him four Grammy nominations across various categories: “Best Reggae Album” in 2016 (Branches Of The Same Tree), “Best Global Music Album” in 2022 (Voice Of The Bunbon Vol.1), and “Best Global Music Performance” in both 2023 (Neva Bow Down) and 2025 (Rise).

With this recognition, Rocky Dawuni and the other recipients are expected to further their work as global representatives of Ghana’s creative excellence.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
