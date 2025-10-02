Rocky Dawuni officially receives diplomatic passport

Ghanaian music legend and four-time Grammy nominee, Rocky Dawuni, has officially received a diplomatic passport from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration. The recognition places him among a select group of five distinguished creatives honoured for their global contributions to Ghana’s image.

The presentation was made by Honourable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister for Foreign Affairs, who described the initiative as a step toward empowering leading voices in the creative industry to continue projecting Ghana positively on the world stage.

Alongside Dawuni, the honorees included YouTuber Wodemaya, media personality Anita Erskine, talent manager and founder of GUBA Awards Lady Dentaa, and visual artist Ibrahim Mahama.

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Honourable Abla Dzifa Gomashie, commended the honorees for their consistency and impact, noting that their efforts have elevated Ghana’s cultural presence globally.

Rocky Dawuni has long served as a cultural ambassador, using music and advocacy to spotlight Ghana and Africa. His career has earned him four Grammy nominations across various categories: “Best Reggae Album” in 2016 (Branches Of The Same Tree), “Best Global Music Album” in 2022 (Voice Of The Bunbon Vol.1), and “Best Global Music Performance” in both 2023 (Neva Bow Down) and 2025 (Rise).

With this recognition, Rocky Dawuni and the other recipients are expected to further their work as global representatives of Ghana’s creative excellence.