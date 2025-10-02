TEENO’s ‘Signs’ accepted for GRAMMY Album of the Year consideration

The Recording Academy has officially accepted TEENO’s album Signs for consideration in the Album of the Year (General Field) category at the upcoming 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

In addition to the album placement, TEENO’s single Nolow has also been accepted for consideration in the Best Global Music Performance category.

The submissions mark a notable moment in this year’s GRAMMY entries, as Afro-fusion music continues to gain international attention.

Signs blends elements of Afrobeats, dancehall, R&B, and soulful storytelling, crafted around vibrant, rhythmic production.

The album was released independently and has since drawn a growing listenership across various streaming platforms.

Based between Ghana and Berlin, TEENO is an emerging voice in Afro-fusion, known for his cross-cultural sound and genre-blending approach.

His music reflects both West African influences and European underground sensibilities, often delivered with introspective, emotionally rich lyrics.

The GRAMMYs will announce official nominees later this year. Until then, TEENO’s supporters are encouraged to keep streaming and sharing Signs as the journey continues.