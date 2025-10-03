Ad imageAd image
News

AratheJay sets October 24 release for “The Odyssey” LP

"The Odyssey" LP extends AratheJay's "Finding Nimo Series" with 17 tracks.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music - Writer
AratheJay for GQ South Africa. Photo Credit: @Gus Sarkodee.
AratheJay, The Odyssey. Photo Credit: Supplied.

AratheJay, one of Ghana’s most innovative musical storytellers, is poised to make his biggest statement yet. The Ghanaian sensation has officially announced “The Odyssey“, the first full-length LP under his overarching artistic concept “Finding Nimo Series”. The 17-track project is set for release on October 24.

The “Finding Nimo Series” began with his 2022 EP “The Capsule”, which introduced him as one of Ghana’s most promising and ambitious young voices. Now, with “The Odyssey”, AratheJay expands the series, presenting a broader lens on his sound, creativity, and journey.

Fans have already seen a glimpse of what is to come. Four singles off the album are out, each highlighting a different side of his artistry. “Jesus Christ II,” featuring Black Sherif, has become one of his most notable tracks, racking up millions of streams and earning praise for its emotional depth. He also teamed up with Nigerian hitmaker Bella Shmurda for “Fire,” a record that seamlessly bridges Ghanaian and Nigerian sounds. “Alhaji Popping” and “Peace”—the latter released exclusively on Audiomack—showcase his ability to deliver catchy, standalone singles that still fit into a bigger story.

AratheJay, The Odyssey. Photo Credit: Supplied.
AratheJay, The Odyssey. Photo Credit: Supplied.

The title “The Odyssey” signals a continuation of AratheJay’s artistic voyage. It suggests a journey filled with twists, growth, and discovery —the perfect next chapter following the introduction offered by “The Capsule”. Across 17 tracks, the LP promises to delve deeper into personal narratives while exploring universal themes that resonate with a broader audience.

The timing of this announcement is crucial. Ghana’s music scene is breaking into global consciousness, and AratheJay’s remarkable rise positions him as an impressive storyteller. By transitioning from EP to a full-length LP under the “Finding Nimo Series” banner, AratheJay not only solidifies his commitment to storytelling but also reinforces his position among the new wave of artists shaping the sound while pointing to even bigger possibilities beyond the local scene.

With its significant track count and confirmed high-calibre collaborations, AratheJay’s “The Odyssey” is poised to be one of the most significant projects of the season. All eyes will be on October 24 to see how this ambitious musical voyage finally unfolds. You can pre-save here to not miss not: massappeal.lnk.to/arasodyssey 

author avatar
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
See Full Bio
Watch: Quamina MP releases ‘Odo Bi Yɛ Dɛ’ music video feat. Arathejay
Ko-Jo Cue teams up with AratheJay & Ofori Amponsah on new song ‘Tontonte’
Be prepared to feel and see art – AratheJay on “Nimo Live”
I want my music to spark divine experiences – AratheJay
AratheJay makes it to Spotify’s Global Impact List with “Fire”
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByJude Tackie, Ghana Music
Writer
Follow:
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
Previous Article Sometimes by Shaker feat. Fameye & Asi Shaker releases ‘Pantang’ featuring Kwesi Arthur & DMI
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

KooKusi. Photo Credit: Supplied.
KooKusi uses hip-hop as science communication to redefine disability with “This Ability”
Music
Celestine Donkor
‘I Carry Fire’: Celestine Donkor affirms divine protection in new song
Music
Amerado
‘Bury The Pope’: Amerado releases striking new music video
Music
Flowking Stone
Flowking Stone drops ‘Soontime’ music video feat. Kwesi Amewuga
Music
Cool JB
Cool JB honours resilience and love in ‘Family Matter’ feat. Inspiraystonner
Africa
- Advertisement -

Latest

Sometimes by Shaker feat. Fameye & Asi
Shaker releases ‘Pantang’ featuring Kwesi Arthur & DMI
Music
Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music
Amerado
Amerado drops new emotional Highlife song ‘Obi Adi’
Music
Sarkodie
Sarkodie releases ‘Asante Yɛ Oman’ after historic Kumasi concert
Music
Fantana
Welcome To October 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
Lists
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music
Efemor
New music! Efemor releases afrobeats EP, ‘Shatta’
Music
Atia by Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku serenades lover in new song ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music
Using CapCut Video Editing Software. Credit: Supplied.
How Musicians Can Create Stunning Social Media Clips Using CapCut Video Editing Software
Guest Blogger
Horizon Records signs Efemor; set to release debut on 9th December
Efemor unveils sultry new song ‘High Grade’
Music

You Might Also Like