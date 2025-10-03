We planned to have a surprise album with Daddy Lumba – King Promise reveals

Afrobeats star King Promise has disclosed that a full-length surprise album with the late music icon, Daddy Lumba, was in the works. Still, all the initial recordings and beats are now locked away on Daddy Lumba’s personal laptop following his sudden passing.

King Promise, known for his modern take on Ghanaian rhythms, shared the personal account on the TV3 New Day morning show, painting a picture of a profound connection with the legendary Highlife artist just before his death.

“I had just met him, he invited me to the house, and imagine like your idol just telling you how amazing you are and how he has looked forward to working with you,” King Promise shared. “We exchanged ideas and I even left some of my beats on his laptop. I was there with Killbeatz, and we had to do some beats and freestyles. We left it on his laptop, and we were supposed to come back after my US tour, and while I was away, he passed. So everything is just stuck on his laptop.”

"The plan was to drop a whole album with Daddy Lumba, as I even left some beats on his laptop."



– @IamKingPromise opens up about his relationship and collaboration with Daddy Lumba before his passing#TV3GH #TV3NewDay pic.twitter.com/yrLlnWgsV0 — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) October 3, 2025

According to the “Terminator” hitmaker, the sessions were still in their early stages, but crucially, the ambition was immense. This wasn’t a one-off feature, but a whole project designed to stun the music world. “It was the first time meeting him properly,” he explained. “I mean, we met at shows here and there, but he officially invited me home, and the plan was to drop a whole album together. It was supposed even to be a surprise album drop, and then he passed,” the Afrobeats star confirmed.

The devastating twist came when King Promise left for his US tour. Daddy Lumba, one of the nation’s most revered musical figures, passed away in July, cutting short the ambitious plan.

Industry analysts are already speculating on whether the family or estate of Daddy Lumba will ever be able to recover and perhaps release the fragments of this momentous final session. For now, the “surprise album” remains silent, a haunting reminder of the genius that was and the music that might have been.