Empress Afi wins big at Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2025

Empress Afi wins “Artist of the Year Female USA/Canada” at the 2025 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA.

Ghana Music
Empress Afi
Singer Empress Afi. Photo Credit: Empress Afi

Afro-Dancehall sensation Empress Afi, also known as Maureen Efua Miezah, has clinched the coveted “Artist of the Year Female USA/Canada” award at the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2025.

This win marks a milestone in Empress Afi’s rising global music journey. Known for her hit single “Pull Up on Me”, the Ghanaian-born artist continues to make waves in the diaspora music scene.

“I’m incredibly honored,” said Empress Afi. “This award is more than a trophy—it’s motivation to dream bigger and work harder.”

Empress Afi wins at Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2025

Her heartfelt speech reflected gratitude to her fans, family, and team, acknowledging the love and support that fuels her craft. The award highlights her influence in Afro-Dancehall and her ability to connect with audiences across borders.

With a new EP in the works, Empress Afi is set to further cement her place in the industry. Fans eagerly await what promises to be her most powerful release yet.

Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more!
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more!
