Final funeral rites for Daddy Lumba to be held on 6th December 2025

Daddy Lumba’s final funeral rites take place on 6th December 2025 in Kumasi—a national tribute to a cultural trailblazer.

Ghana Music
Daddy Lumba Inserts Latest Gospel Highlife Masterpiece: Nya Abotare Na Twen Awurade
Photo Credit: Daddy Lumba

The final funeral rites of legendary Ghanaian musician Daddy Lumba have been announced for Saturday, 6th December 2025, at the iconic Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana.

Beloved for his timeless hits and lyrical brilliance, Daddy Lumba shaped Ghana’s musical landscape for over four decades.

Final Funeral Rites – Daddy Lumba

His songs transcended generations, offering inspiration, healing, and celebration. He is widely regarded as one of Ghana’s greatest cultural icons, with a legacy deeply woven into the fabric of Highlife music.

This farewell event will bring together family, friends, industry colleagues, and fans from across the nation and beyond.

It promises to be a heartfelt celebration of a life that touched millions through music, culture, and unwavering artistic excellence.

Listen to Nya Abotare Na Twen Awurade by Daddy Lumba

All are invited to pay their respects and honour the memory of a man whose voice became the soundtrack to Ghanaian life.

Let us come together in Kumasi to bid a dignified farewell to the one and only Daddy Lumba — a true legend whose music will endure for generations to come.

Ghana Music
Ghana Music
The Surge in Fake Stats: Colossal Killer of Credibility
We planned to have a surprise album with Daddy Lumba – King Promise reveals
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Rocky Dawuni officially receives diplomatic passport
Welcome To October 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
