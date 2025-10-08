Savannah Sonics sparks musical revival in Ghana’s Northern Region

Record label Savannah Sonics is crafting a new paradigm under the intensity of the blazing northern sun.

It is challenging the status quo and setting bold new standards for how artists from the Northern Region are represented in music nationwide.

In the heart of Ghana’s Northern Region, a new rhythm is rising—sweeping across the country in a powerful wave of musical synergy. At the forefront of this bold movement is Savannah Sonics, a young record label based in Tamale.

The team is igniting a creative revival poised to reshape how Northern talent is seen and celebrated—primarily through collaboration.

Unlike traditional record labels that focus solely on signing talent, Savannah Sonics is making a name for itself by forging partnerships and working closely with local artists.

It doesn’t take a keen listener to realise that Northern-made music has long been underrepresented in Ghana’s mainstream. But a group of regional creatives and entrepreneurs decided it was time to intervene.

United by a shared vision to spotlight their region’s creative potential and indigenous musical styles, Savannah Sonics was founded in 2024 by Mubarak Kassim.

“For years, artists from the Northern Region have struggled for visibility in mainstream Ghanaian music conversations, which is unfortunate,” a spokesperson for the label shared.

“There is a uniqueness here that deserves to be amplified. We made it our mission to facilitate powerful collaborations among regional stars—not only to reflect the vibrant community we have here but also to showcase their exciting stories and ingenuity.”

In less than a year, Savannah Sonics’ vision has cultivated a thriving space for emerging local talent. Releases such as 2024’s Trap Prayer (featuring Ntelabi, Gingsen, and Ricch Kid) and Good Times (featuring Zizi, Gingsen, and Ntelabi), followed by 2025’s Biem (featuring Wiz Child) and Tas Tas (featuring Wiz Child, Gingsen, and Ntelabi), have gained traction on streaming platforms and radio stations across the country. With more releases on the horizon, the movement is quickly becoming a beacon of Northern pride.

Through musical collaboration, Savannah Sonics aims to propel a new wave of Northern artists into the national spotlight.

The label is investing in innovative production techniques and strategic marketing to give regional stars a much-needed edge in Ghana’s vibrant music scene.

As their spokesperson reiterates: “Our vision isn’t just about making hits. It’s about empowerment, cultural preservation, and, of course, legacy.”