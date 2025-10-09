Ess Thee Legend announces two-pack single “Well Known”

Ghanaian Afro-soul singer-songwriter Ess Thee Legend is gearing up to release her new two-pack single, “Well Known,” slated for Thursday, October 16.

Building on the foundation laid by her acclaimed EP, “You Will Know My Name”, the new dual-track single provides a balanced and authentic look into the artist’s emotional landscape, blending deep vulnerability with a refreshing dose of humour.

Well Known – Ess Thee Legend. Credit: Supplied.

The pack features two distinct sides of Ess Thee Legend’s artistry with “Never Work Out” and “Well Known Loner,”. Through these two compelling tracks, Ess Thee Legend demonstrates her exceptional ability to convey the full spectrum of emotion through authentic, shared music.

Fans can pre-save “Well Known” here.