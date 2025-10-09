Virgin Music Group partners with MiPROMO to amplify Ghanaian talent 

Virgin Music Group, the world’s leading partner to independent artists, labels and entrepreneurs, today announced a global distribution partnership with MiPROMO, one of Ghana’s longest-standing digital distribution and creative media platforms.

With over a decade of experience supporting Ghanaian artists, MiPROMO specializes in digital and video distribution, social media marketing, web publishing, branding, and event activation. This partnership is an exciting step in Virgin Music Group’s ongoing mission to invest in Africa’s music and creative scene through strategic distribution, marketing support, and artist empowerment.

Virgin Music Group, known globally for championing independent labels and artists, continues to deepen its commitment to Africa’s creative industries. By joining forces with MiPROMO, Virgin Music Group will offer Ghanaian artists enhanced access to global platforms, elevated promotional strategies, and a stronger voice in the international music landscape.

From Left: Vicent Jaspa Asare (MiPROMO), Barbara Debre (Virgin), Cosmos Otchere (MiPROMO), Jesse Selorm Ababio (MiPROMO), Kay Ikazoboh (MD, Virgin Nigeria), Motolani Alake (Virgin).

MiPROMO has built a strong reputation as a neo-media powerhouse in Ghana, offering services such as digital music distribution, video production, social media marketing, branding, online advertising, and events. For years, it has enabled artists to transform musical talents into revenue-generating opportunities while navigating the digital world with confidence.

This new collaboration strengthens, rather than replaces, MiPROMO’s established creative support systems—combining Virgin Music Group’s global reach and services with MiPROMO’s local infrastructure. Together, they aim to uplift Ghanaian music and create sustainable pathways for artists to shine, both at home and on the world stage.

Kay Ikazoboh, MD at Virgin Music Group Nigeria, said: “We see this partnership with MiPROMO as more than distribution. It’s about creating long-term opportunities for artists to thrive globally. Our expectation is to not only expand Ghanaian talent’s reach but to support them with the resources, mentorship, and platforms needed to build lasting careers,” shared

Nii Abbey Mensah, Founder and CEO at MiPROMO, says: “This collaboration arrives at a pivotal moment in MiPROMO’s journey, as we set our sights on strengthening our presence internationally. The Ghanaian music landscape is experiencing an exciting transformation, with its sound and culture resonating far beyond our borders. By working with Virgin Music, we are better positioned to create the pathways and opportunities that will allow our artists to reach new audiences and establish Ghana as a powerhouse in global music. This collaboration not only strengthens our mission of championing African creativity but also ensures that Ghanaian artists have the platform, infrastructure, and reach they deserve.”

Jesse Ababio, Head of Content and Strategy at MiPROMO, says: At MiPROMO, our strength lies in championing artists across Ghana by combining a strong local presence with a hands-on approach to release strategies that ensure the music connects with the right audiences. This new partnership with Virgin Music gives us the chance to extend that commitment even further by pairing our on-the-ground expertise with Virgin’s global network and infrastructure. Together, we can amplify the voices of Ghanaian musicians and deliver their music to audiences worldwide in a way that is both authentic and impactful.

Vincent “Jaspa” Asare, Head of Acquisition and Distribution at MiPromo, says: MiPROMO has laid the digital foundations for many artists who have graced mainstream airwaves over the past decade. The vision remains the same, maximizing the reach and opportunities for talent and protecting their best interests as well. This new collaboration with Virgin Music is in line with this, and it presents the resources that will continue our contribution to growing the music ecosystem of Ghana and Africa.

Cosmos Otchere, Head of Finance at MiPROMO, says: “Our partnership with Virgin Music Group is a step in scaling both our business and the careers of our artists. By integrating MiPROMO’s local market knowledge with Virgin’s global reach, we are providing and unprecedented path for African music to secure international success. We look forward to a transformative collaboration that benefits every artist we represent”