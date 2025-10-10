Ad imageAd image
News

Gilly & The Stars: Reviving highlife music with a global touch

Worla Quist, Ghana MusicNew GM icon
Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Ghana Music
Gilly & The Stars
Gilly & The Stars. Photo Credit: Gilbert Otoo

Ghana’s own Gilbert Otoo, widely known by his stage name Gilly & The Stars, continues to establish himself as one of the country’s finest highlife voices and songwriters.

Contents

Celebrated for his ability to compose in both English and Ga, Gilly stands in the tradition of great songwriters whose lyrical depth and cultural fluency elevate music beyond entertainment into timeless art. Gilly blends Ghana’s native rhythms with modern influences to reach audiences worldwide.

Most of his songs are crafted in the Ga language, reflecting both pride in his heritage and a desire to showcase Ga culture on the world stage, and he is determined to make Ga-language highlife resonate across continents.

Highlife, Ghana’s gift to the world, has long enjoyed international acclaim — from West Africa to the Caribbean, Europe, and beyond. Gilly’s music is carrying that tradition forward.

With tracks available on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, and other platforms, his sound defines a modern highlife — energetic, danceable, and soulful, yet enriched with crossover elements that appeal to a worldwide audience.

Fans can now enjoy the visuals to Gilly & The Stars’ highlife release, “Ye Oshia Sane (Dzi Wofie Asem),” a fresh tune set to hit the TV airwaves very soon.

Watch the music video for Ye Oshia Sane

The song “Ye Oshia Sane (Dzi Wofie Asem)” carries a powerful message about the importance of minding one’s own business. It serves as a reminder to respect the personal choices of others and refrain from interfering in matters that do not concern us.

Other songs such as “My Dear Adjeley,” “CHRISTIE,” and “Ekomefeemor” have become favorites among Ghanaians, songs that ignite dance floors at any gathering. These tracks embody the vibrancy of his style: rooted in highlife, yet universal in their groove.

“Highlife is Ghana’s gift to the world, and I want my Ga roots to shine through it globally”, Gilbert said.

His landmark 2010 release, the album “Fighting My Way Back”, remains a shining example of his versatility. The project carried something for everyone — from Hiplife and Reggae to R&B, Pop, and traditional Highlife — creating a rich crossover experience.

The album also boasted collaborations with both Ghanaian greats and international stars, including Cynthia Johnson of “Funky Town” fame. Gilly shared studio time with Ghana’s finest artists such as Adane Best, King David, Castro, Screwface, and Shilo, with the project expertly engineered by the legendary Jay Q, whom Gilly praises for perfectly capturing his musical vision.

Listen to Fighting My Way Back

Gilly’s passion for music traces back to his secondary school days at Aggrey Memorial, where he first showcased his talent as a member of the school’s pop group, The Cooking Pots. Those early experiences laid the foundation for his journey into professional music.

Today, Agyingo Studioz serves as his creative hub, where he continues to record and refine his sound alongside one of Ghana’s most respected studio engineers, Agyingo.

As a songwriter and performer, Gilly remains devoted to carrying Ghanaian music into the global spotlight while honoring the traditions of highlife. With his artistry, he is not just preserving the sound of his homeland — he is expanding it, modernizing it, and sharing it with the world.

Follow Gilbert Otoo on

Instagram – @gillyotoo

Facebook – Gilbert Otoo

author avatar
Worla Quist, Ghana Music
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
See Full Bio
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByWorla Quist, Ghana Music
Snr. Writer
Follow:
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Bethel Revival Choir Bethel Revival Choir celebrates salvation in ‘Agbadza Gospel Medley IV’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Kwartengg. Photo Credit:Supplied.
Kwartengg bridges tradition and modernity on new single “As It Is”
Music
Onn Gospel & John Arhin
Onn Gospel release uplifting ‘Spiritual Ghana Praise Medley’ ft. Jojo Arhin
Music
Kpese Boii
Watch! Kpese Boii drops music video for ‘Up In The Building (No Fear)’
Music
Chronicles by Lord Paper
Lord Paper & RCee reimagine Burger Highlife with ‘Mmaa Nu’
Music
King Promise. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram.
We planned to have a surprise album with Daddy Lumba – King Promise reveals
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Bethel Revival Choir
Bethel Revival Choir celebrates salvation in ‘Agbadza Gospel Medley IV’
Music
Medikal
‘Disturbation 2’is here! Medikal releases new album
Music
Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music
Pzeefire
New music! Pzeefire drops soulful song ‘Oluwa Designer’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music
Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music
Efemor
New music! Efemor releases afrobeats EP, ‘Shatta’
Music
Atia by Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku serenades lover in new song ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music
Using CapCut Video Editing Software. Credit: Supplied.
How Musicians Can Create Stunning Social Media Clips Using CapCut Video Editing Software
Guest Blogger